Jeff Kauflin

Guest Writer

How This E-tailer Converts Site Visitors Into Customers
The Fix

Bounce Exchange helps companies turn browsers into buyers
4 min read
How a SaaS Platform Allowed This Tech Startup to Turn Customers into Advocates
The Fix

Centralized software leads to superpowered customer service and a huge productivity boost.
3 min read
How an Automated Scheduling Tool Helped a Wellness Center Shape Up
The Fix

After a health issue put the boss on extended leave, an alternative medicine and massage studio used a scheduling service to get back on track.
3 min read
Is This the Next Bitcoin?
Next Big Thing

There's a new digital monetary system in town.
4 min read
This Software Company Can Boost Your Retention Rate
Retention

Gainsight, a customer-success management company, helps increase customer retention for small but quickly growing companies.
2 min read
OKCupid Asks Customers to Help Remove Ads From Site
Growth Strategies

Rather than lose money to customers who had installed ad blockers, the online dating site asks users to donate money to make the site ad-free.
3 min read
