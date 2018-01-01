Jeff Kauflin

The Fix
How This E-tailer Converts Site Visitors Into Customers
Bounce Exchange helps companies turn browsers into buyers
The Fix
How a SaaS Platform Allowed This Tech Startup to Turn Customers into Advocates
Centralized software leads to superpowered customer service and a huge productivity boost.
The Fix
How an Automated Scheduling Tool Helped a Wellness Center Shape Up
After a health issue put the boss on extended leave, an alternative medicine and massage studio used a scheduling service to get back on track.
Next Big Thing
Is This the Next Bitcoin?
There's a new digital monetary system in town.
Retention
This Software Company Can Boost Your Retention Rate
Gainsight, a customer-success management company, helps increase customer retention for small but quickly growing companies.
Growth Strategies
OKCupid Asks Customers to Help Remove Ads From Site
Rather than lose money to customers who had installed ad blockers, the online dating site asks users to donate money to make the site ad-free.