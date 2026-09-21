AI Is Raising the Stakes for Employee Mental Health. Here’s What Leaders Need to Do.

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Key Takeaways Mental health support alone cannot build a future-ready workforce.



AI adoption depends as much on human capacity as technology.



Stronger managers create more resilient organizations.

For years, employers have expanded how they think about workplace mental health. Employee assistance programs. Mental health days. Counseling benefits. Wellness initiatives. Burnout prevention.

That progress matters. But there is a larger question entrepreneurs and business leaders should be asking: What if supporting mental health is necessary, but insufficient for building a workforce capable of thriving in the future?

Employees aren’t only dealing with mental health challenges. They’re navigating technological disruption, AI, heavier workloads, organizational change, caregiving responsibilities, career uncertainty and increasingly complex lives outside of work. The workplace needs a broader framework.

I call it Human Capacity Development. The goal isn’t simply helping people feel better. It’s helping people become better equiped to handle what comes next.

Mental health and human capacity aren’t the same thing

Mental health is an important component of human capacity, but human capacity is larger. Think about an employee who isn’t experiencing a diagnosable mental health condition but is exhausted, disengaged, resistant to change or struggling to keep pace with new demands.

That employee may not need therapy. They may need greater capacity. Capacity to recover from stress. Capacity to adapt to change. Capacity to learn new skills. Capacity to navigate disagreement. Capacity to manage competing responsibilities. Capacity to continue contributing as their career and life evolve.

Traditional workplace mental health initiatives often focus on helping people when strain becomes significant. Human Capacity Development asks an earlier question: How do we strengthen people before they reach the breaking point?

That distinction could become increasingly important as work changes.

AI makes this conversation more urgent

Companies are investing aggressively in technological capability. Every new generation of AI becomes faster, smarter and more capable. Organizations upgrade software, automate workflows and redesign processes to capture those gains.

But technology is only half of the equation. A company can increase its technological capability while allowing the capacity of its people to deteriorate. That’s a dangerous gap.

Imagine introducing powerful AI tools to a workforce that is already exhausted, distrustful of change and uncertain about its future. The technology may be capable of transforming productivity, but the people responsible for adopting it may not have the capacity to make that transformation successful and sustainable.

The future of work, therefore, isn’t simply a technology challenge. It’s a human capacity challenge. As machines become more capable, organizations must become equally intentional about developing the humans working alongside them.

The mistake employers make: Waiting for the break

Organizations tend to respond to human strain once it becomes visible. Burnout. Absenteeism. Disengagement. Conflict. Turnover. Performance problems.

By then, the organization is often dealing with the consequence rather than the cause. Think of it as the crack before the break.

Long before a high-performing employee resigns or a manager burns out, smaller fractures often appear: reduced patience, lower energy, declining engagement, resistance to change or difficulty recovering from pressure. These aren’t always mental health crises. They’re often capacity warnings.

If leaders learn to recognize and strengthen capacity earlier, organizations can move from reactive intervention toward proactive human capacity development.

5 capacities the future workforce will need

Human Capacity Development should not be another wellness program. It should become part of how organizations develop people. Five areas deserve particular attention from CEOs and Chief Human Resource Officers:

1. Capacity to adapt. Change is no longer occasional. Employees need the ability to learn, unlearn and adjust without experiencing every transition as a threat.

2. Capacity to recover. Sustainable performance requires people who can move through periods of intense demand and restore themselves afterward. Recovery is a performance competency, not merely a personal benefit.

3. Capacity to think. AI can generate information faster than humans ever could. That makes judgment, critical thinking and discernment more valuable, not less.

4. Capacity to relate. Organizations still run through human relationships. Communication, disagreement, trust and collaboration become increasingly important as workplaces grow more technologically mediated.

5. Capacity to grow. The employee who enters an organization today cannot remain professionally static for the next decade. Human development must continue alongside technological development.

These capacities reinforce one another. Together, they help create employees who aren’t merely surviving change but capable of growing through it.

Managers are where capacity becomes visible

If companies want to understand the capacity of their workforce, they should pay close attention to their managers.

Managers occupy one of the most demanding positions in an organization. They carry expectations from executives above them, needs from employees below them, collaboration across departments and responsibility for moving goals forward — while managing their own pressures internally.

When managerial capacity begins to crack, the effects cascade. A depleted manager has less capacity to coach employees, navigate conflict, communicate change and absorb pressure without passing it downstream.

This is why organizations cannot expect managers to continually expand the capacity of everyone around them while neglecting their own. Develop the manager’s capacity, and you strengthen an important part of the organization’s human infrastructure.

From employee wellness to organizational capability

This is ultimately the shift business leaders should consider.

Workplace mental health asks: How do we support people who are struggling?

Human Capacity Development adds another question: How do we develop people so they are increasingly equipped to meet the increasing demands of work and life throughout their careers?

We need both. This isn’t an argument for replacing mental health benefits, therapy access or employee assistance programs. Those resources remain essential. It’s an argument for expanding the lens.

The workplace of the future will require more than healthier employees. It will require adaptable, resilient, thoughtful, relational and continually developing human beings.

Companies already invest heavily in increasing the capabilities of their technology. The organizations that thrive in the years ahead may be the ones equally committed to increasing the capacity of their people.

Because the future of work isn’t only about what our machines can do. It’s about what our people can become.