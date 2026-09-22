If Customers Suspect You’re Using AI to Communicate, This Fatal Thing Happens

This story appears in the September 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

This is the paradox of AI: Sounding professional is easy now. Sounding like somebody is the hard part.

As the founder of a public relations firm, this is a problem I see every day. Large companies can survive marketing that’s forgettable; people expect consistency from a national chain. But nobody chooses a neighborhood bakery or family-owned copy machine shop because of their polished website copy. They choose those businesses because there are real people behind them, bringing a personal touch to their offerings and making their communities richer and more interesting.

In other words, personality isn’t mere decoration for small businesses; it’s part of the value customers buy.

Here’s a cautionary tale from one of our clients, a local IT services company. Before hiring us, they had tried to boost their search and AI visibility by publishing 15 AI-generated articles a month on topics like cloud migration and IT budgeting. The posts were accurate, but completely generic. They recycled high-level concepts without any of the distinct personality or real-world experience that sets the company apart. Their search visibility never budged; we ended up overhauling everything.

When a customer suspects that you used artificial intelligence to communicate with them, something breaks in their relationship with your business — even if the reaction is subconscious. They stop feeling like you tried. They stop feeling like you put in the fundamentally human work of communicating. And when you seem less human, the customer feels less loyalty to you or your business.

I’m not saying to avoid AI. It’s an incredibly powerful tool that enables small business owners to whip up emails, social posts, blog posts, ad campaigns, sales decks, press releases, video scripts, and website copy in a fraction of the time and cost it once took. Every hour it saves is an hour that you can spend talking with customers, solving problems, and building relationships.

But when clients ask, “What should I let AI write?” I suggest that they ask a different question: “How do I use AI without letting it become the voice of my business?”

For me, the answer starts with treating AI less like an author and more like a ghostwriter. It’s excellent at organizing information, tightening prose, and clearing repetitive work off your desk. One simple way to build your AI ghostwriter is to have AI interview you before it writes. Instead of asking for a draft immediately, tell it to ask you questions first:

→ What surprised a customer this week?

→ What mistake changed how you run the business?

→ What do customers consistently misunderstand about what you do?

Your answers become the raw material — rooted in personal experience and judgment that AI can’t create.

The same applies to style. Telling AI to “sound conversational” gives an algorithm almost nothing. Instead, use features like ChatGPT’s custom instructions or Claude’s project files to feed it real samples — client emails, marketing copy, or past posts. Then, set guardrails: ban buzzwords, drop the hype, and demand direct sentences. Grounding AI in your actual words creates a permanent filter for your voice.

Once you have a draft using original information, don’t ask the AI if it’s good — it will always say yes. Ask yourself what sounds generic, which claims need evidence, where you’re overpromising, what a skeptical customer would question, or which sentences any competitor could have written.

Finally, know when AI shouldn’t be involved at all. Never use it in an apology to a customer, a difficult conversation with an employee, or a note to someone grieving. The time you spend choosing words in those moments is part of the relationship you’re building. Don’t outsource it.

Whatever AI helps create, one rule remains: Before anything important goes out, ensure that someone who truly knows your business gives it a final read. AI may be able to write, but it

will never know your business as well as you do.