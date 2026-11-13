Does ChatGPT Know Your Business Exists? This $69 Tool Tracks It.

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TL;DR: Get a lifetime subscription to SEOAgent’s T1 Plan for $69 (reg. $999), which includes 1,000 credits per month for keyword research, rank tracking, and AI visibility monitoring for one website.

A popular keyword means little if your business has no realistic chance of ranking for it. For founders handling their own marketing, chasing those searches can consume hours without bringing customers closer. SEOAgent starts with “winnability”: it reads your website and identifies Google queries your specific site can realistically compete for. New and existing users can get Tier 1 access to SEOAgent for $69 to prioritize research and tracking without another monthly subscription.

Find opportunities across Google and AI answers

Alongside traditional rankings, SEOAgent monitors whether ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude, and Google AI Overviews mention or cite your brand when people ask relevant questions.

Connect Google Search Console, GA4, PostHog, and Bing to view performance together and run website audits. Developers can use its MCP endpoint to run actions inside Claude or Cursor without opening another dashboard.

The subscription consolidation angle deserves attention: Semrush’s SEO Toolkit starts at $139.95 monthly, Koala AI at $25 monthly, and OtterlyAI at $29 monthly; Surfer Standard lists $99 monthly, billed annually. Features and allowances differ, so the true value depends on your workflow.

Choose research or add content automation

Tier 1 covers one site and 1,000 monthly credits, but keep in mind this does not include AI article writing. If you’re looking for the latter, consider Tier 3, which supports five sites, offers 5,000 credits, and 14 AI-written articles monthly; Tier 4 supports 10 sites, offers 10,000 credits, and 30 articles.

Those higher tiers publish to WordPress, Ghost, Webflow, Shopify, and Payload, with webhook and JSON feed support. Whitelabel reports help agencies present results under their own branding.

Get a lifetime subscription to SEOAgent’s T1 Plan for $69 (reg. $999) to prioritize research and tracking without another monthly subscription.

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