New Costco Gold Star Members Get a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card With Sign-Up

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TL;DR: Join Costco as a new Gold Star Member to receive a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card*. This promotion ends December 20, 2026.

When you’re running a team (or you are the entire company) and the office printer needs pricey toner yet again, those recurring overhead costs add up fast. Upgrade how you stock up with a Costco Gold Star Membership, an incredible, high-value warehouse membership that gives smart business owners instant access to unbeatable pricing on everything from high-tech office electronics and breakroom staples to cleaning supplies and paper goods.

Receive a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card when you join now

A Gold Star Membership is $65 a year and is valid at any Costco location worldwide, including Costco.com. New members who enroll in auto renewal (don’t worry, you can still cancel during the next round) receive a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card*. Each membership includes one Household Card for an individual living at your address who is age 18 or older.

Costco has more than 500 warehouses across the U.S., and the membership extends well past the warehouse floor. Costco Gas Station gives members access to member-only prices on TOP TIER gasoline, which adds up fast when you’re commuting daily with these fuel prices.

Costco Pharmacy may help members save on generic medications through the Member Prescription Program. Costco Travel connects members with member-only values on vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and rental cars.

Costco works with select providers to offer services through Costco Services** for HVAC, custom window treatments, flooring, auto and home insurance***, and more. For business owners who are making purchasing decisions for both a company and a household, consolidating those purchases under a single membership simplifies budgeting across both.

Join Costco as a new Gold Star Member and enroll in auto renewal to receive a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card*.



Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $45 Digital Costco Shop Card*



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StackSocial prices subject to change.



*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. Valid only for new members and those whose memberships (Primary and Affiliate) have been expired for at least 18 months. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Not valid for upgrade or renewal of an existing membership. Promotion may not be combined with any other promotion. Costco employees are not eligible for new member promotions. Digital Costco Shop Card will be emailed to the email address provided by the Primary Member at time of sign-up within 2 weeks after successful sign-up and enrollment in auto renewal. Digital Costco Shop Card is not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Costco is not liable for incentives not received due to entry of an invalid address during sign-up. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at the U.S. or Canada Food Court. Neither Costco Wholesale Corporation nor its affiliates are responsible for use of the card without your permission. Use the provided single-use promo code when entering your payment information. A Costco Gold Star Membership is $65 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $65 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Affiliate Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.



**Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.



***Plans and insurance services are offered by licensed third party providers and made available through Costco Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA), a licensed insurance agent, which may receive compensation from third party providers and/or their affiliates. Costco Insurance Agency, Inc. is not licensed in New York state. Insurance products are not obtained through the Costco Insurance Agency in New York. Costco Insurance Agency, Inc.’s California license number is 0D08407. Costco Wholesale, Costco Insurance Agency, Inc. and its subsidiaries do not underwrite insurance, pay claims or guarantee any of the products or services offered by third parties. Specific products, features, rates and discounts may vary and may not be available in all states in accordance with state filings and applicable law.