“We Constantly Hear ‘Wow'”: What Customers Should Notice When They Walk In the Door

This story appears in the September 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Do you know what customers see when they walk into your store? Or more importantly, what do they remember when they walk out? For many business owners, there’s one refrain they hear again and again. Maybe it’s a first impression of the space, or praise for the service, or surprise at the offerings. Whatever it is, it’s likely that customers will take that comment to the bank. Here, five of America’s Favorite Mom and Pop Shops® share what their customers find comment-worthy. Customers notice the: Longtime employees and huge selection at P.U.P.S. of Lewes “Without question, the thing I hear most often is how friendly and knowledgeable our employees are. They take the time to remember the names of dogs and owners alike. We have one employee who has been with us 21 years, two for 11 years, and one for five years. The other thing we hear is how unique our shop is by the breadth of our offerings. We don’t carry a handful of collars — we carry a ‘wall full’ of beautiful U.S.-made collars, a ‘wall full’ of fun and durable toys, rows of healthy and yummy treats, and an array of gifts for pet lovers.” — Owner Linda Madrid, Lewes, Delaware Image Credit: Courtesy of P.U.P.S. of Lewes “Customers often comment on the sense of discovery and childlike wonder that stepping into our store evokes. The original owners wanted there to be a menagerie of animals for kids to discover among the books, from birds to reptiles to cats to fish. It truly is a place to come and explore. Our staff loves interacting with kids and recommending books. We also host a weekly story time and author events throughout the year. Our store is very community-focused, so we love bringing in new customers and interacting with all of our regulars.” — Owners Jess Fuentes, Anna Hersh, Timothy Otte, and Beth Wilson, Minneapolis, Minnesota Image Credit: Courtesy of Wild Rumpus Books Customers remember the: Vibrant decor at Latinx With Plants “The first thing people almost always comment on is the decor — the vibrant colors. We hear it all the time, and some customers have even told us that walking in feels like a hug. That’s exactly what we wanted. In a city that can feel cold and rushed, we wanted to create a space that feels warm, joyful, and full of culture. It’s colorful, layered, full of little details, very rasquachismo — and people feel that the moment they walk in.” — Owner Andi Xoch, Los Angeles, California Image Credit: Courtesy of Latinx with Plants Customers love the: Warm, welcoming ambience at Gadzooks Salon “We constantly hear, ‘Wow! It’s so welcoming in here!’ Visually, our palette is warm and deep — the opposite of the current beauty and wellness trend of ‘light and white.’ Materials like wood, leather, and velvet help our space impart a sense of comfort and history, while our many windows and plants keep it bright and airy. Every single person who walks in our door is greeted with a smile, a warm welcome, and an offer of refreshment — coffee, tea, sweets, brought to them on a tray — to enjoy. Letting people know that they’re seen, that they belong in our space, and that we’re delighted to see them is our secret sauce.” — Owners Kim and Scott Myles, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Image Credit: Courtesy of Gadzooks Salon Customers praise the: Food that tastes like home at Havana’s Cuisine “Customers often tell us things like, ‘This Cuban sandwich is better than the ones I’ve had in Miami.’ For us, this is incredibly high praise. Miami is considered a hub of Cuban culture with its proximity to Cuba, large Cuban community, and access to authentic ingredients. Here in the Midwest, it can be difficult to recreate that same sense of familiarity. It is especially meaningful when Cuban customers deliberately make Havana’s Cuisine a stop while traveling through St. Louis. Nearly every week, someone visits us during a road trip specifically because they want to try our Cuban food.” — Tamara Landeiro, St. Louis, Missouri Image Credit: Courtesy of Havana’s Cuisine