Why Companies That Close the Physical-Digital Brand Gap Will Win the Next Decade

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Digital is where a brand gets decided, even when the purchase happens somewhere else. Only about a fifth of U.S. retail is ecommerce, but the screen is the one place a customer can reach a brand instantly.

A brand that feels whole is the result of deliberate decisions on every surface, not an accident of taste.

The brand experience gap is structural and technical. Templated platforms strip personality in the name of efficiency, and tools decide what the brand is allowed to be.

For a challenger brand, a deliberately built digital experience is the chance. You cannot outspend big brands, but you can be authentic everywhere.

So much of the economy now runs through a screen that it is easy to forget how much does not. Booking travel, subscribing to software, moving money, scheduling a service, comparing a purchase before making it in person — a vast share of economic activity now begins or happens online. And yet even ecommerce, the most visible part of it, still accounts for only about a fifth of total U.S. retail sales — roughly one in six dollars by the Census Bureau’s count.

Most commerce still happens in the physical world. The digital experience is simply where more and more of it gets decided, because it is the one place a customer can reach instantly, from anywhere, and measure against everyone else in seconds.

Think about the brands that feel whole. Red Bull carries the same charge through a can, an event and a video, so the energy is recognizable before you ever see the logo. Walk into an Aesop store, and the architecture, the scent, the products and the website all speak in the same visual voice. These are not coincidences of taste. They are decisions made everywhere, by designers who treat each surface as part of the same whole.

Much of my work is with national companies that happen to have large production budgets, and that work can be genuinely good. But the work I am most proud of is for challenger brands — the companies that do not have Nike’s resources but still have to stand beside one in the same browser window. They cannot outspend anyone. What they can do is be unmistakably themselves, everywhere, with a digital experience built to carry purpose as deliberately as their largest competitor carries theirs. When a smaller brand gets this right, the difference in budget stops being the thing a customer notices.

Most companies do not extend that care online. They get the store right, the product right, the campaign right, and then hand the digital experience to a system that flattens all of it.

Why the disconnect happens

The disconnect is structural. Templated websites and rigid platforms strip away brand personality in the name of efficiency. The infrastructure dictates the experience, and the brand bends to fit it rather than the other way around. “We can’t do that; the platform doesn’t support it” is a familiar sentence in digital marketing meetings. It should be a warning, not an accepted limit. When the tool decides what the brand is allowed to be, the brand has already lost something.

The opportunity here is as large as it was when companies were getting their first websites running, and the rules were still being written. The difference is that expectations are higher now. Customers move between a brand’s physical and digital presence without thinking about the seam, and they notice when the two do not match. A digital experience that contradicts the brand does more damage than no experience at all, because it actively tells people the brand is not what it claims to be.

Closing that gap is not a matter of better templates or more expensive platforms that are not customizable. It requires building from the brand outward rather than fitting the brand into something pre-made.

Start with the design language

Every brand has a design language, whether or not it has been named — a way of using space, type, color, motion and tone that signals who it is before a single word is read. The work is to identify that language precisely and then translate it into the digital environment, so the website feels like the same brand a customer met in a store, in a campaign or with a product in their hands.

Nike is a useful reference. Its site moves with the same energy as its stores and its advertising — dynamic and bold — and it reads as one brand operating at one intensity because the digital experience was built to match the rest rather than to fit a platform’s defaults.

Translate pace and rhythm into ritual

It continues with rhythm and ritual. Strong brands have a cadence — how they reveal information, how they pace an interaction, the small moments they make deliberate. A flagship store choreographs how a visitor moves through it; a digital experience can do the same, but only if those moments are designed in. This holds even in industries built on rules and standards.

Chase runs retail banking, a wealth management division and a private client program for very different customers, yet they speak one coherent language across a branch visit, the app and an advisor’s office — the same clarity and the same signals of trust. In a category where many institutions let their digital products feel like separate companies bolted together, that continuity is a deliberate act. From a financial industry standpoint, American Express also holds the same consistency across its channels, and that’s why people love the brand.

Build the structure to support it

This depends on the code being custom where it counts. Custom does not mean rebuilding everything from scratch for its own sake. It means the underlying technology structure serves the experience instead of constraining it, so the brand decisions made at the top are actually possible to execute at the bottom. The principle scales across industries that look nothing alike.

Caterpillar carries a consistent, forward-looking experience across its channels in a segment where few competitors push digital as far, and in heavy machinery, those experiences carry as much weight as the frameworks around them: safety, technology, around-the-clock reliability. The discipline is the same whether the product is a fragrance or an excavator. It is structured, specific work, and it is the part most tempting platforms are not built to support.

The reason to act is simple. A brand experience is a soul, and digital presence is one of the few pieces of it that a brand still fully controls. Channels shift, algorithms change, platforms rise and fade. The environment a company builds and owns is the one place it can still decide, completely, who it is.