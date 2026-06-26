Customers Aren’t Looking for a Discount — They’re Looking for a Brand They Can Believe in. Here’s How to Become One.

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Key Takeaways Economic stress turns consumers into value hunters, not bargain hunters. They’re becoming more selective and want proof that a product is worth the investment — not simply the cheapest option.

When you lead with discounts, you signal that price is the most important thing about what you sell. Durability, lower ownership costs, efficiency and trust are stronger purchase drivers than upfront price cuts.

The winning move is making the value case directly and confidently. That means transparency, honest comparisons with cheaper alternatives and content that helps customers make a decision they’ll feel good about.

Economic uncertainty doesn’t turn consumers into bargain hunters. It turns them into skeptics. Here’s what that means for your brand.

When the economy gets rough, the conventional wisdom in marketing is pretty consistent: Lead with price. Cut margins. Run promotions. The assumption is that stressed consumers are bargain hunters, and your job is to meet them where they are.

That assumption is wrong

The evidence is building across multiple data sources, and it tells a consistent story: Economic stress doesn’t turn consumers into bargain hunters. It turns them into value hunters. Those are not the same thing, and the difference matters enormously for how you position your brand right now.

McKinsey’s ConsumerWise research found that in the first half of 2025, more than one-third of consumers reported trading down in one category while simultaneously planning to splurge in another. NIQ’s most recent consumer outlook described the dominant mood among American households not as “spending less” but as “spending smartly.” These are not the behaviors of people chasing the lowest price. They are the behaviors of people making more deliberate decisions about where their money goes — and why.

If your customers are being more selective rather than simply more frugal, the brands that win won’t be the ones that cut prices. They’ll be the ones that make the strongest case for why they’re worth it.

Value over price

A new survey on home cooling habits makes this concrete. The DuraPlas 2026 Summer Cooling Report surveyed 600 U.S. homeowners about how economic uncertainty is reshaping the way they cool their homes. Ninety-nine percent said it’s changing their plans this summer, and nearly one in three called those changes “dramatic.” These are people genuinely feeling the pressure. So when the survey asked them to choose, their answers matter.

Seventy-four percent chose a more durable HVAC component over a cheaper one. Not the lower price. The thing that lasts.

Seventy-one percent said they’d rather have a system that costs less to operate than one that costs less to install — long-term savings over immediate ones. Sixty-two percent chose efficiency upgrades over comfort upgrades — the investment that pays forward over the one that feels good right now.

All three findings point in the same direction. Under genuine economic pressure, when forced to make a real choice, consumers picked value over price every time. That’s the same consumer McKinsey and NIQ are tracking across every other category.

McKinsey also found something that gets buried in the broader trade-down story: The most common way consumers are cutting back isn’t switching to cheaper brands — it’s buying smaller quantities of the brands they already trust. Brand relationships are holding. Budgets are bending around them. That’s a very different signal than “consumers want cheap,” and it should change how you think about where to compete right now.

When you lead with discounts, you signal that price is the most important thing about what you sell. You train buyers to evaluate you on that basis. And you attract customers who will leave the moment a competitor goes lower. Discounting doesn’t build the kind of relationship that survives a tough economy. It builds the kind that depends on one.

What an effective value case looks like

Consider what it actually looks like when a brand makes the value case well. It doesn’t look like a features list or a wall of specs. It looks like transparency. It looks like honest comparisons with cheaper alternatives, not hiding from them. It looks like content that helps customers make a decision they’ll feel good about, rather than content designed to close a transaction. Brands that do this aren’t just marketing better. They’re building the kind of trust that keeps customers when economic conditions change.

The brands that will come out of this moment stronger are the ones making the value case directly and confidently. What does your product deliver? How long does it last? What does it cost to own over time, not just at purchase? Those are the questions your customers are already asking. Answer them with specificity — with data, with honest comparisons, with the confidence to say “we cost more, and here’s exactly why that’s the right decision” — and you earn the trust of buyers who are now paying closer attention than ever.

There is also a generational dimension that has longer-term implications for brand strategy. Gen Z homeowners in the DuraPlas survey were nearly twice as likely as Gen X to call the economic impact on their plans “dramatic” — 48% versus 29%. They have never known a stable economy as adults. They are the most research-intensive buyers in the market, the most skeptical of vague positioning and the most likely to reward brands that give them something concrete to believe in. What they demand today is what every consumer will expect as uncertainty persists.

Economic pressure doesn’t make people want less. It makes them want to be sure. Give them a reason to be sure about you, and the price conversation takes care of itself.