Entrepreneur Network partner Evan Carmichael shares the lessons he learned from Microsoft that he applied to save his own business.

Although Microsoft is now the incredibly large corporation we all know, businesses of all sizes can relate to its long journey to success. Microsoft wanted to revolutionize how we interact with technology at a time when people could hardly fathom the idea of computers in offices, much less in homes. The company needed to expend a great deal of grit and hard work to get the world to where it is today, with Microsoft software downloaded on practically every device.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Evan Carmichael shares the lessons he learned from Microsoft that ultimately saved his business, from the power of alliances to the importance of having high standards.

Click play to learn how you can apply Microsoft's lessons to your own business.

