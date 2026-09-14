A 13-Year-Old Turned a Free Trading Card of a Viral Racoon Into $20,100: ‘Every Dime Is Going to Her College Fund’

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Abby, a 13-year-old from Poulsbo, Washington, went to a Seattle Mariners baseball game expecting nothing more than a fun night. She left with a trading card worth $20,100, the Seattle Times reports.

The card featured Jimothy, a raccoon with an unusually short, round shape who went viral this summer after videos of him wandering a Seattle neighborhood spread online. In his honor, the team gave out Jimothy cards to the first 20,000 fans through the gate.

Hidden in those 20,000 was a single one-of-one gold version, and Abby got it. As soon as word spread around the stadium, fans approached with cash in hand. A Mariners staffer even asked if the family would sell it to help get the card to starting pitcher George Kirby. They held onto it.

Abby’s family put the card up on eBay, drew more than 100 bids and closed at $20,100. “Every dime of this is going into Abby’s college fund,” her mom, Jessie Nino, said.