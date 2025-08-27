Amazon is completing its takeover of Whole Foods, eight years after buying the grocery brand for $13.7 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that on Nov. 10, Amazon plans to give new job offers to U.S. Whole Foods corporate employees, complete with new titles, salaries, and benefits.

The affected employees work in positions ranging from merchandising to marketing, and will be offered a month to review the new compensation packages, according to the report.

Under the new job offers, corporate Whole Foods employees will gain Amazon discounts and healthcare benefits, but lose perks, including four weeks of remote work a year. Amazon implemented a return-to-office mandate requiring five days a week in the office beginning in January.

Additionally, Whole Foods corporate workers will receive Amazon stock instead of an annual bonus, starting next year. Corporate employees will keep a 20% discount at Whole Foods stores for a year, but lose the perk in 2027.

Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 and offers a discount to shoppers with Amazon Prime subscriptions. It has also implemented its technology to make stores available for Amazon package pickups and returns.

Since the acquisition, Whole Foods has increased sales by more than 40% and expanded its footprint from 467 stores in 2017 to 535 stores in October 2024, per The Business Journals.

Amazon previously allowed Whole Foods staff to keep their job titles and their benefits. Whole Foods even had its own dedicated CEO, Jason Buechel, until January, when Amazon expanded his responsibilities to include Amazon Fresh grocery stores and Amazon Go convenience stores. Buechel is now Amazon's vice president of worldwide grocery.

In a leaked meeting in June for Amazon's grocery team, Buechel said that internal bureaucracy slows down Amazon's grocery business and holds the team back. He mentioned that it was "taking too long" for spending approvals and other decisions to occur.

"Ultimately, we're wasting time," Buechel said at the meeting. "It's taking too long for decisions and approvals to take place, and it's actually holding back some of our initiatives."

Whole Foods falls under Amazon's physical stores segment, which also includes Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores. During the second quarter of 2025, Amazon's physical stores generated $5.6 billion in sales, a 7% increase from the same time last year.