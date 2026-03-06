$80 AI Photo Editor Helps Side Hustlers Build a Standout Brand on a Budget

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Before you’ve landed your first clients, your visuals are often the only thing signaling that you’re the real deal. The Award-Winning Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle is a celebrated AI photo editor that gives you the tools to create polished, professional imagery on your own terms, and it’s on sale for $79.99 (reg. $682.00).

Luminar Neo is an AI-powered photo editing suite that is designed to get you to great results fast, even with zero editing experience. Sky replacement, portrait retouching, object removal, and automatic composition adjustment are all handled by AI through simple sliders. A built-in AI Assistant even accepts plain-text commands, so you can focus on building your business rather than learning a complicated new skill set.

Everything you get in the bundle

This image-editing deal includes far more than just the software. You also get the Creative Photo Editing Techniques video course from internationally published photographer Albert Dros, with 10 step-by-step tutorials covering everything from foundational editing to advanced techniques.

Eight add-ons are included as well: Light Reflections Overlays, Color Harmony LUTs, Wintertime and Frosty Winter Overlays, and two sky packs. Together, they give you everything needed to build a cohesive visual identity before your launch day arrives.

As an aspiring entrepreneur, your time will become more and more valuable as you grow. Having a reliable tool with all of these effective and high-quality features is a great way to save time while creating high-value content that will help your brand and business reach new heights. Don’t just take our word for it, see what users and critics have to say.

Luminar Neo holds a Red Dot Award for Interface Design and a 4.8/5 rating on Trustpilot. And as a one-time purchase with no recurring subscription, it won’t eat into your overhead while you’re still getting off the ground.

Grow your business with smart tools. Grab this Award-Winning Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle for $79.99 (reg. $682.00) today.

