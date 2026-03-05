Anthropic’s growth story keeps getting more impressive. Just weeks ago, the company raised $30 billion at a $380 billion valuation. Now, Bloomberg reports Anthropic is on track to generate nearly $20 billion in annual revenue—more than doubling from $9 billion at the end of 2025.

The revenue growth is driven by strong adoption of Anthropic’s AI models and products, including Claude Code, according to Bloomberg’s sources. The company recently surpassed $19 billion in run-rate revenue, up from roughly $14 billion just weeks ago.

The combo platter of massive funding and rapid revenue growth positions Anthropic as a major player in the competitive AI landscape. However, the impact of the company’s recent clash with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth remains to be seen. Hegseth declared the AI developer “a supply-chain risk,” cutting off Anthropic’s sales to the US government and other firms. The designation followed Anthropic leadership pressing for restrictions on the Pentagon’s use of its tech for surveillance and autonomous weapons.

