Apple Finally Updates AirPods Max After 5 Years. Are They Worth the Wait?

Apple’s over-ear headphones are getting their first major update since launching in 2020. The company quietly announced AirPods Max 2 with improved active noise cancellation, better sound quality, and AI features like live translation.

The headphones feature an H2 chip that powers noise cancellation that’s 1.5 times more effective than the original AirPods Max. New features include Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts ANC levels based on your environment; Conversation Awareness, which lowers volume when you start speaking to someone nearby; and Live Translation, which translates speech to your preferred language in real time.

AirPods Max 2 also support lossless audio when connected via USB-C cable and include a camera remote feature that lets you take photos by pressing the Digital Crown. The headphones start at $549—the same price as the original—and will be available for preorder March 25, with availability starting early next month.