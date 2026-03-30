Apple Just Fixed an iPhone Problem That’s Been Driving Fast Typers Crazy. But There Are Still Issues.

Everyone hates autocorrect on their iPhones, but few realize what has actually caused problems. When you tapped a character while typing quickly, the key would sometimes expand, but no character would appear in the text box. Those missing “ghost letters” hampered autocorrect’s ability to guess what you were trying to write.

— sort of. Testing showed the new software produced fewer errors. Users can also reset their keyboard dictionary or build custom autocorrect shortcuts to improve accuracy.

But the update only solves part of the problem. Autocorrect still runs on the same machine-learning models Apple introduced in 2024, which means familiar frustrations remain. Musicians still watch “tour” turn into “your.” The update doesn’t address other keyboard quirks either, like when you tap one letter and a different character appears. For now, the best defense against typos remains what it’s always been: re-read before you hit send.