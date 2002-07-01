Beyond Lemonade Stands & Car Washes
If you're ready to break off your training wheels and move up to the next level of business ownership, here's how to do it.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Almost anyone can wash a car, set up a lemonade stand orbaby-sit the next-door neighbor. Those are good first-time gigs,and there are important business lessons to be learned in all ofthem. But if you've decided it's time to take off thetraining wheels and take your business and entrepreneurial savvy tothe next level, we can help.
There is a difference between washing someone's car a fewtimes and earning $50, and incorporating a business, incurringserious expenses and hiring employees. The latter takes a biggerinvestment of time, money and tenacity; it's riskier and can beemotionally very tough. For a teenager who has schoolwork, sports,clubs and friends, starting a full-fledged business is difficult. Ican tell you this, though: Running a business can provide you withlife skills that no school teacher could ever teach. And heck, youcan start slow and work your way up from there. Let's doit!
