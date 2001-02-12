Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

San Diego-Continuing its strong international growth,Mail Boxes Etc. has expanded its presence as a provider of businesssolutions with the recent announcement of master license agreementscovering multiple countries and territories in the Caribbeanregion.

With the addition of the Bahamas, Bermuda, Jamaica, DominicanRepublic, Haiti, Cayman Islands, Turks & Caicos Islands andSanta Lucia, the company now has master license agreements in 72countries.

The new locations will provide mailbox rental, packaging andshipping, faxing, copying, printing and binding, mail receiving andforwarding, wire transfer of funds, and office and packingsupplies.

"The business services market throughout the Caribbean isfragmented," said Peter Holt, Mail Boxes Etc. executive vicepresident of franchise sales and development. "As a result,there is a demand for the convenience of one-stop shopping and theworld-class customer service for which MBE is known."-Bison.com