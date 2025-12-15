/ Business News

Roomba Files for Bankruptcy But Says Vacuums Won’t ‘Brick’

Once a robotic pioneer, the smart vacuum has been overtaken by cheaper, flashier competitors.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Dec 15, 2025

iRobot, the maker of Roomba robot vacuums, just hit a wall. The Massachusetts-based company filed for bankruptcy over the weekend after years of financial strain, but the company said customers should not worry about their devices suddenly shutting down or “bricking” during the restructuring.

The filing comes after stiff competition from cheaper rivals and a failed 2024 sale to Amazon that sent iRobot’s stock tumbling. Because many of Roomba’s features rely on the company’s app, customers feared that devices would stop in their tracks if operations ceased.

But iRobot says customer support and app access will continue. Under the plan, its main manufacturer will take ownership, allowing the business to keep humming along.

Latest

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions at Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

