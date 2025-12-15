iRobot, the maker of Roomba robot vacuums, just hit a wall. The Massachusetts-based company filed for bankruptcy over the weekend after years of financial strain, but the company said customers should not worry about their devices suddenly shutting down or “bricking” during the restructuring.

The filing comes after stiff competition from cheaper rivals and a failed 2024 sale to Amazon that sent iRobot’s stock tumbling. Because many of Roomba’s features rely on the company’s app, customers feared that devices would stop in their tracks if operations ceased.

But iRobot says customer support and app access will continue. Under the plan, its main manufacturer will take ownership, allowing the business to keep humming along.

Read more