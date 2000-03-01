Sweet and Savory

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Step into a Twistee Treat, and you’ll find a selection ofdesserts to satiate every sweet tooth. Now the Warrensburg,Missouri-based Twistee Treat Corp., known for its firm-serve icecream, has created a concept that’ll have customers saving roomfor dinner.

Twistee Treat is broadening its menu to give its franchisees abetter year-round business opportunity. In addition to the alreadysuccessful dessert menu, Twistee Treat Express Grills will carrysuch foods as fish sandwiches, chicken fingers and Steakburgers.The Express Grills will also offer drive-thru windows and seatingfor about 40 customers.

According to president and executive chief Stephen Wells,Twistee Treat locations are presently averaging sales of $250,000to $300,000 annually. Express Grills, however, should supersedethat. “By offering lunch and dinner, franchisees will increasetheir gross revenues. We’re looking for 40 percent of thosesales to be from food and 60 percent from dessert,” saysWells.

Twistee Treat opened its first corporate-owned Express Grill inAugust 1999 in Knob Noster, Missouri. With three corporate-ownedExpress Grills in operation, the company plans to begin franchisingits new concept nationwide this spring.