What’s Your Favorite Business Tool or Service? Cast Your Vote Now

Is there a business tool or service you love?

Do you think other people should use it?

Tell us! We’re looking for your recommendations for financial services, legal services, HR, marketing, product, tech support, and other business services.

Take our survey now >>

The results of our survey will be published in an upcoming issue of Entrepreneur magazine, highlighting the business community’s favorite business tools. Your input will help shape what people see, and guide others towards the best and most helpful software, platforms, and resources.

Ready to give back to the small business community? Just share your thoughts in our survey!

More information about the survey is below.

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Who Should Take the Survey?

This survey is designed for people with direct experience selecting, using or supporting startup-focused products and services, including:

Founders and co-founders.

Startup employees and team members.

Investors, including venture capitalists and angel investors.

Service providers working with startups in finance, marketing, legal services, technology, recruiting and advisory.

Your firsthand feedback can help other founders make better decisions about the partners and platforms they rely on every day.

This study is being conducted in partnership with Statista. Look for results in an upcoming issue of Entrepreneur magazine.

Take the survey now >>

Why Your Input Matters

A vendor decision can create momentum—or become an expensive distraction.

The wrong platform can cost a team time and lead to a disruptive migration later. The wrong adviser or service provider can slow critical decisions when speed matters most. The right partner can help a startup improve operations, build efficiently and focus resources on growth.

By contributing your experience, you will help:

Give founders a more transparent starting point for evaluating providers.

Recognize companies that offer meaningful support, expertise and service to startups.

Spotlight business tools that save time, support revenue growth and improve operational readiness.

Build a more trusted, useful entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This is not a pay-to-play ranking. The final directories will be informed by verified feedback from the startup community.

Take the survey now >>

How the Survey Works

The Founders Ecosystem Survey takes only a few minutes to complete and is administered with Statista.

All evaluations are processed anonymously. At the end of the survey, participants will be asked to provide a professional email address solely to validate their responses and protect the research from fake reviews and automated voting. Statista’s rankings privacy policy describes its data collection and processing practices.

The survey is open now through October 9, 2026.

If you have worked with a company that helped your startup grow—or used a tool that made your team faster and more effective—your perspective can help create a more valuable resource for founders across the country.

Take the survey now >>