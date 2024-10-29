Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

'Unfair and Unjust': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Federal Banking Regulations Are 'Hurting Companies' Dimon said it is "time to fight back" against federal regulations at a conference on Monday.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the U.S.
  • CEO Jamie Dimon said the company is "suing our regulators" over federal rules on card payments, open banking, and more.
  • In April, Dimon also called out the bank rules in his annual letter to shareholders.

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S. with $3.4 trillion in assets, is taking a firm stance against federal regulations.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon spoke out at the American Bankers Association convention in New York City on Monday against "overlapping" federal rules on card payments, open banking, and other areas, stating that "it's time to fight back."

"We are suing our regulators over and over and over because things are becoming unfair and unjust, and they are hurting companies, a lot of these rules are hurting lower-paid individuals," Dimon stated, per Reuters.

Related: JPMorgan Is Suing Customers Over 'Infinite Money Glitch' TikTok Trend

JPMorgan threatened to sue the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in August over consumer protections around Zelle payments. The CFPB was looking into JPMorgan and other banks like Wells Fargo to see how they responded to Zelle scams.

The Bank Policy Institute and Kentucky Bankers Association sued the CFPB last week, stating that the CFPB overstepped its authority with a recent open banking rule that allows customers to share their spending and saving histories between financial institutions.

Jamie Dimon. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Dimon has called out bank regulations. In his annual letter to shareholders, released in April and numbering 60 pages, Dimon included a section titled "Giving the bank regulatory and supervisory process a serious review."

"Unfortunately, some recent regulations are ending up in court," he wrote. "You can imagine that no one wants to sue their regulators. Banks would not sue if they did not think they were right — or if they thought they had any other recourse — which they effectively do not."

Related: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Isn't Worried About AI Taking Over Jobs — Here's Why

Dimon wrote in his shareholder letter that "both regulators and banks should want the same thing — a healthy banking system, serving its clients and striving for continuous improvement" and asked for collaboration and a constructive relationship between regulators and banks to create a healthy system.

Dimon was worth $2.4 billion at the time of writing.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Starbucks Tells Corporate Staff to Work in the Office 3 Days a Week or It's 'Separation' Time

Starbucks is cracking down on employees taking advantage of its hybrid work policy.

By Erin Davis
Business News

You Have One Month Left to Buy a House, According to Barbara Corcoran. Here's Why.

"If you are planning on waiting a year and seeing where interest rates go, you are out of your mind," Corcoran said.

By Erin Davis
Money & Finance

How to Become a Digital Nomad Without Wasting Money Abroad

Unlock the secrets to saving money and managing expenses as a digital nomad — from booking smart to avoiding hidden fees, these strategies will help you travel the world without breaking the bank.

By Robert Hoffman
Side Hustle

They Met By Chance and Learned Their Grandparents Had Been Business Partners. It Led to a Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million in Year 1 and 2 Multimillion-Dollar Brands.

"Fate" introduced entrepreneurs Aaron Luo and Carmen Chen Wu. Now, they have big plans to scale their businesses.

By Amanda Breen
Collaboration

How to Spark Some Spontaneity in Your Hybrid Work Environment

Balancing hybrid work with spontaneous collaboration and personal connections is crucial for maintaining a vibrant workplace culture.

By Dustin Lemick
By Sherin Shibu