The artificial intelligence platform is partnering with Slack to help individuals "move work forward faster."

With ChatGPT, the prompt-driven artificial intelligence platform created by OpenAI, it seems as though you can simplify the process of practically anything — writing emails, essays, poetry — and now, communication with your colleagues.

Salesforce, the parent company of coworking messaging platform Slack, announced on Tuesday it will introduce the ChatGPT app for Slack to further the company's mission to help individuals work and communicate more efficiently and faster.

"There couldn't be a more natural fit," Noah Desai Weiss, Slack's chief product officer, said in a statement. "We're excited to partner with OpenAI to bring more generative AI powers directly into Slack to deliver productivity efficiencies for everyone."

The announcement included mention that OpenAI has been a "great Slack customer" and that the company has sent more than five million messages across 170 channels during its time on the platform.

"I think it's the coolest workspace communication advancement ever," Zach Kass, OpenAI head of GTM, said. "Injecting our own technology into this product has supercharged our ability to connect with and delight our customers. Life without it with our customers is unimaginable."

The integration of ChatGPT on Slack will allow users to access conversation summaries to get up to speed, instantly find answers on a project or topic using AI-powered research tools and draft messages "in seconds" to send across team members and channels.

ChatGPT for Slack is currently in its Beta stage, and interested users can sign up for a waitlist to receive access.