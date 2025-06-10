ChatGPT Is Down in a Massive Outage Affecting Thousands: 'Currently Experiencing Issues' OpenAI says it is aware of the outage and working on a fix.

By Erin Davis

OpenAI's ChatGPT is down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to Down Detector.

The outage began early Tuesday and has continued past noon ET. The issue appears to be affecting users in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Related: OpenAI Is Creating AI to Do 'All the Things That Software Engineers Hate to Do'

OpenAI is aware of the ongoing problem, noting "elevated error rates" on ChatGPT and Sora (OpenAI's video generation model) for at least nine hours.

"We are seeing continued recovery across API and ChatGPT," the company said on its website. "We will provide further updates as progress is made."

Related: 'The Coolest Piece of Technology the World Has Ever Seen': OpenAI Is Acquiring Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Startup for $6.4 Billion

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Raised By an Immigrant Single Mom, She Experienced 'Culture Shock' Working at Goldman Sachs. Here's What She Wants You to Know About 'Black Capitalism.'

Dr. Rachel Laryea shares what it means to be a Black capitalist — and how anyone can use capitalism as a force for social good.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Juice Jacking': TSA Warns Air Travelers to Protect Themselves from This Growing Security Scam

Here's how to protect yourself from falling victim to a cybercrime that targets air travelers.

By David James
Franchise

She Quit Her Corporate Job to Sell a Refreshing Summer Staple — Then Made $38,000 the First Week and $1 Million in Year 1

With nearly $40,000 in first-week sales and $1 million in her first year, DeSario Turner's story is a blueprint for success.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Meta Is Reportedly Offering Up to Nine-Figure Pay for Researchers on Its New Superintelligence AI Team

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 41, is overseeing the hiring of staff for the new 50-person team.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Paramount Global Is Laying Off Hundreds of Employees

Paramount previously laid off 15% of its workforce last year.

By Erin Davis