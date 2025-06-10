OpenAI says it is aware of the outage and working on a fix.

OpenAI's ChatGPT is down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to Down Detector.

The outage began early Tuesday and has continued past noon ET. The issue appears to be affecting users in North America, Europe, and Australia.

OpenAI is aware of the ongoing problem, noting "elevated error rates" on ChatGPT and Sora (OpenAI's video generation model) for at least nine hours.

"We are seeing continued recovery across API and ChatGPT," the company said on its website. "We will provide further updates as progress is made."

We are observing elevated error rates and latency across ChatGPT and the API.



Our engineers have identified the root cause and are working as fast as possible to fix the issue.



For updates see our status page: https://t.co/oUGSSyltRU — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 10, 2025

OpenAI reported in April that ChatGPT has 500 million global weekly users. Earlier that same month, the startup raised $40 billion at a valuation of $300 billion, the biggest private tech deal ever recorded.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.