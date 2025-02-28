Contrarian Thinking, a leading digital media company dedicated to financial education and empowerment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Hustvedt as President. In this newly created role, Hustvedt will oversee operations, strategy and growth initiatives, working closely with Founder and CEO Codie Sanchez to further the company's mission of empowering people to attain financial freedom through business ownership.

Hustvedt brings a track record of building and scaling groundbreaking digital media brands. Most recently, as President of MrBeast, he helped drive record-breaking growth and expansion over three years. A serial entrepreneur and media executive, he also co-founded Tubefilter and the Streamy Awards and previously served as CEO of Above Average and React Media. His deep expertise in content, audience growth, and monetization will be instrumental in accelerating Contrarian Thinking's mission.

"Marc is one of the sharpest minds in digital media and business building," said Codie Sanchez, Founder and CEO of Contrarian Thinking. "He's scaled some of the most innovative brands in the world and understands how to turn content into a movement. We're on a mission to create more owners, more millionaires, and more financially free people—and with Marc's leadership, we're just getting started."

Hustvedt echoed the excitement: "Codie is a force of nature. What she's building at Contrarian Thinking isn't just a business—it's a revolution in wealth creation. I couldn't be more excited to help scale this movement and give more people the tools to own their financial futures." Contrarian Thinking has rapidly grown its community to over 9 million followers, delivering insightful content and resources aimed at transforming how people approach wealth creation and ownership. With Hustvedt's addition, the company is poised to accelerate its mission of building a nation of financially empowered individuals.

About Contrarian Thinking

Contrarian Thinking is a financial media and education platform founded by Codie Sanchez to challenge the status quo of wealth-building. With a community of 9+ million followers, the company helps individuals achieve financial independence through business ownership, alternative investments, and contrarian financial strategies. Through its video content, podcast, newsletter, events, educational programming, venture fund, and portfolio of small businesses, Contrarian Thinking equips people with the knowledge and resources to build wealth on their own terms. Codie is also the author of the NYT-bestselling book Main Street Millionaire.