It doesn't look like Elon Musk will be getting the keys to the castle anytime soon.

The UK's Crown Estate has begun court proceedings to sue Twitter for allegedly not paying rent in its London offices.

The commercial property portfolio, which is an independently run commercial business owned by the monarch to generate profits for the public, owns several notable buildings in the London area, including Twitter's office at 20 Air Street.

According to CNN, the legal proceedings follow previous contact and ongoing discussions between Twitter and the Crown Estate.

However, the Crown isn't the only landlord who isn't receiving rent payments from Twitter.

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters located at 1355 Market St. is also facing a lawsuit from its landlord, SRI Nine Market Square LLC, for non-payment of rent. According to the lawsuit, Twitter owns $3.16 million in unpaid rent, per The Wall Street Journal.

Additionally, Twitter's Seattle office was reportedly facing eviction, while its New York and San Francisco offices were said to be implementing extreme cost-cutting strategies including layoffs.

Musk, who is currently on trial for a class action lawsuit from Tesla investors concerning an allegedly misleading 2017 tweet, has been trying to cut back since acquiring the company for $44 billion in October 2022.

Twitter currently has 33 offices around the world.