Do Gift Guides Actually Work for PR? Here’s the Honest Answer

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Key Takeaways Gift guides are built months before the holidays, so pitching in November is already too late.

Paid or affiliate placements are advertising and should be measured by cost per sale, not logo value.

Every year around this time, I get the same call from founders seeking whether a gift guide placement is possible. Usually, the answer is no. And that’s the first lesson. Gift guide season starts months before the holidays, when most brands are still thinking about summer. Editors are building their lists while you’re at the beach.



But the real question behind that call is bigger: are gift guides even worth the effort? Or are they just a fancy way of buying ad space? I’ve seen both sides, so my take is simple. Gift guides are one of the most useful PR tools a product brand has, but only when you use them for the right reason. Let’s get into it.

The case for gift guides

Start with the obvious. People are in buying mode. Someone reading a gift guide isn’t casually scrolling. They have a person to shop for and a budget in mind. Some are really looking for what to gift. They’re looking for ideas or to be pointed toward something they didn’t know existed.



Then there’s trust. When a respected outlet puts your product on a list, it’s a recommendation, not a sales pitch. Readers know the difference, even if they can’t explain it.



Here’s what that can look like in practice:

• Direct sales. A strong placement can send traffic and orders within hours of publishing

• Third-party credibility. “As seen in” works because someone else said it first

• Long-term search value. Many guides stay live for years and keep sending visitors

• Relationship building. The editor who includes you in November may call you for a trend story in March.



That’s a big deal for lesser-known brands. Nobody searches for a name they’ve never heard of. Last year, I worked with an up-and-coming oral-care brand and placed its products in gift guides across the board, including those from bloggers, tier-1 publications and trade magazines. The founder told me their online sales were up 30% compared to the same period the year before.



A guide puts you in front of people who weren’t looking for you but were ready to buy.

The case against gift guides

Now the uncomfortable part. Not every gift guide is earned. Some are paid placements dressed up as editorial. Some are affiliate-driven, meaning the outlet earns money when you make a sale. Others charge a participation fee just to be considered.



Is that wrong? Not always. But it’s advertising, and you should call it that. If you pay for it, measure it like an ad. Look at cost per sale, not just a pretty logo on your website.



The reality is even earned placements don’t always sell. A guide at a tier-1 publication with 50 products on it is a crowded room. Your item might get a thumbnail and a one-line description.

I’ve watched brands celebrate a big-name feature and then see almost nothing in their sales dashboard. It hurts.



I once had a client who wrote a marketing book. I landed it in a well-known gift guide, and she was thrilled. She shared the placement everywhere and used it to keep promoting the book. But the sales told a different story. She barely saw the needle move from that one placement.

Why most brands get nothing from gift guides

I see the same mistakes over and over.

• They pitch too late. Print and long-lead outlets plan five to six months ahead. Even digital editors start early. If you pitch in November, you’re already behind.

• They send generic pitches. “Our product is perfect for the holidays!” tells an editor nothing. What’s the gift? Who is it for? What’s the price? Why now?

• They ignore the category. A guide for “Gifts for Dads” has different needs than “Gifts Under $50.” Pitch the right one.

• They forget the landing page. This one is expensive. A reader clicks through and lands on your homepage with no gift context, no bundle and no clear next step. They leave.

How to make a gift guide work

If you want results, treat it like a campaign, not a lucky break.



Here’s an example from my own work. Last summer, I helped a client land a spot at a media event for gift-guide editors. He showed up with his product and handed out plenty of samples to the journalists in attendance.



We also made the pitch easy to act on. The pamphlet held only the key points, starting with the price, so editors building “Gifts Under $20” or “Gifts Under $50” lists could spot a fit right away. We made the word “Household” stand out so they’d know which category it belonged in. And we spelled out why the product mattered and what difference it would make in someone’s daily life.



Then we added a QR code. It linked to everything an editor might need: product details, descriptions and photos. If they decided to include the product, all they had to do was copy and paste.



The result? Placements in both broadcast and print outlets.

My take

Gift guides aren’t magic. They won’t save a weak product, but for the right brand, with the right timing, they’re one of the few PR tactics that can build trust and drive revenue in the same breath. That’s a rare combination.



So don’t ask, “Do gift guides work?” Ask, “Am I ready for one to work?”



If the answer is yes, start planning now. Next year’s lists are already being built in the heads of the editors you want to reach.