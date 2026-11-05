Google’s Message to Schools K-12: If You Ban AI, You’ll Lose Access to Google Search

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Google is fine with giving schools more control over its AI tools for students, but there’s one big catch: Schools that block AI entirely will also lose student access to Google Search, The New York Times reports.

Starting early next year, Google will turn off its AI tools for K-12 students by default unless administrators opt in. But since search now comes with AI built in, schools that keep AI off will lose search, too. This new policy comes as pushback grows. In September, New York City and LA, both Google clients, limited student access to generative AI, and New York State just passed a chatbot safety law for minors.

“Search and A.I. are deeply integrated,” Chris Phillips, Google’s vice president for education, explains. For districts that allow AI, students will get one of two search options: standard Google Search with AI Overviews, or a tutoring-style version powered by Guided Learning, a Gemini feature built to walk students through topics step by step instead of handing them answers.

Not everyone gives the new plan an A. Former FTC Chair Lina Khan says Google is using its “search monopoly to coerce schools” into adopting its AI, according to the Times.