A Discount Retailer Is Ripping This Item From Shelves Because It's Become Too Egg-Spensive

Though the price of eggs has started declining in recent weeks, the breakfast staple is still too expensive for Dollar Tree.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
The price of eggs dropped 6.7% in February.

In not so egg-cellent news, sky-high egg prices are forcing one popular discount retailer to begin removing the breakfast staple from its shelves.

A spokesperson for Dollar Tree told Reuters that it would be pausing the sale of eggs in all of its stores as prices have become too expensive.

Dollar Tree made waves in late 2021 when it raised its namesake $1 price point across all items to $1.25, sending customers into a fury. The spokesperson said the chain does not anticipate having eggs back on store shelves until later this fall, depending on inflation and price regulation.

Related: Egg Prices Dropped 6.7% From January to February

Egg prices began to shoot up at the end of 2022, with data from the Consumer Price Index showing that prices jumped an average of 11.1% in the U.S. in December.

The record-high prices, brought on by increased labor costs and volatile inflation, were also related to avian flu outbreaks that affected and killed over 49 million birds across 46 U.S. states.

Fortunately, data from the CPI released last Tuesday shows that the price of eggs decreased by around 6.7% in February.

Dollar Tree has over 8,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, including shops using the name, Family Dollar.

Dollar Tree was down just under 9.5% in a one-year period as of Monday morning.
