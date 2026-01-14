/ Business News

Domino’s Is Quietly Dominating the Pizza Market by Mastering 3 Things Rivals Ignored

The pizza chain has turned loyalty programs and value deals into a competitive weapon.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Jan 14, 2026

Domino’s is delivering big numbers in the pizza wars. While customers’ appetite for pizza has struggled lately, Domino’s U.S. sales grew 5.2%. The secret? CEO Russell Weiner focused relentlessly on three things competitors overlooked: loyalty programs, value deals and advertising scale.

“They’re really leveraging the fact that they have this huge advertising budget — it’s like four times or more the size of their nearest competitors,” Sara Senatore, Bank of America Securities senior restaurant analyst, told Fox Business News. Domino’s also made its loyalty program easier to join by adding more tiers and making points simpler to redeem, creating what Senatore calls a “virtuous cycle” where more users make marketing more effective.

This strategy has created a compounding effect. As more customers join the loyalty program, Domino’s can market directly to them through the app, bypassing expensive third-party platforms. That drives more orders, which fund bigger ad budgets, which attract more loyalty members. Meanwhile, competitors stuck to traditional strategies while the entire pizza business model fundamentally changed.

Latest

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

