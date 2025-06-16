Your Electricity Bill Is Going Up Thanks to AI — Even If You've Never Used ChatGPT: 'Higher Bills for Everyday Households' Companies are warning customers about price hikes due to data centers.

By Erin Davis

Is your electric bill higher than normal? Sure, it's summer in the U.S., and a higher bill due to air conditioning costs can be expected. In fact, CBS reports that electricity prices have risen 4.5% in the last year, according to recent data from the Labor Department.

But what about a higher bill due to AI? It's happening to electric customers across the country, even if they've never asked a chatbot a question.

Related: Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' to ChatGPT Costs OpenAI 'Tens of Millions of Dollars'

Customers in New Jersey, for example, are fuming over the news that their electric bills could surge up to 20% this summer due to data centers, per a new report in the local Patch outlet. But the entire U.S. could soon be affected.

Floodlight reports that the way electric companies currently set rates won't work with the unprecedented demand Big Tech has with AI, and highlights a report from Harvard's Electricity Law Initiative that said, unless the current system changes, U.S. consumers will be the ones who pay "billions of dollars" for it.

Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, told CBS MoneyWatch the same — that the American taxpayers will be the ones footing the bill — not the AI companies.

"As utilities race to meet skyrocketing demand from AI and cloud computing, they're building new infrastructure and raising rates, often without transparency or public input," Wolfe said. "That means higher electricity bills for everyday households, while tech companies benefit from sweetheart deals behind closed doors."

Related: Excess Energy from AI Servers Is Heating the Pool at the 2024 Olympic Games — Here's How

Digital automation company, Schneider Electric, found that electricity demand will increase at least 16% in the U.S. by 2029 due to data centers. This is only expected to grow as the number of data centers also grows (it already doubled in the U.S. between 2021 and 2024, per a report from Environment America). And the number is increasing with generative AI and other technological advances.

Meanwhile, the rise in electricity needs could result in "lower system stability," according to a recent report by the North American Electric Reliability Corp., and a grid operator in 13 states and Washington, D.C., PJM, said data center demand could lead to "capacity shortages" in its 2025 forecast.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Meet Alexandr Wang, the 28-Year-Old Who Went from MIT Dropout to Billionaire Meta Hire: 'I Wanted to Make a Difference'

One of the terms of Meta's $14.3 billion investment in Wang's company, Scale AI, was that he joins Meta in a leadership role.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Hitting 'Unsubscribe' to Annoying Emails Isn't Safe Anymore. Here's Why.

Hackers are getting creative and targeting a common practice.

By Erin Davis
By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Business Owners Can Finally Replace a Subtle Cost That Really Adds Up

Swap Microsoft 365 with an Microsoft Office lifetime license.

By Entrepreneur Store