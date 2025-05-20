Tesla's CEO said there is "no doubt" that he is staying at the electric vehicle maker.

Elon Musk's new five-year plan has him staying at Tesla.

In an interview at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, Tesla's CEO said that he is committed to staying at the electric vehicle maker for years to come.

Related: A Tesla Executive Received a Record Pay Package, and It's Not Elon Musk

When asked if he will still be leading the company in five years, he said: "Yes, no doubt about that at all."

CNBC reports that Musk wants to keep his position as Tesla's CEO to maintain "sufficient voting control" over the company to avoid activist investors.

"It's not a money thing," Musk said. "It's a reasonable control thing over the future of the company."

Related: With Tesla Down 71% in Net Income, Elon Musk Says He'll Spend Less Time at DOGE

Tesla's sales have dropped 13% in the first three months of this year, marking the largest quarterly drop in Tesla's history. Net profits have plunged by 71%. The EV maker's revenue also fell 9% year-over-year.

Musk is currently the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $376 billion at press time, per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.