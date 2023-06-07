'Babies Will Continue to Be At Risk of Death': Meta Slammed For Selling Recalled Baby Sleepers on Facebook Marketplace The Boppy Newborn Loungers were recalled in September 2021 but are popping up for purchase on Facebook.

By Emily Rella

US CPSC
The Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger.

Facebook Marketplace is a popular option for those looking to purchase used and higher ticket items at a reasonable (and sometimes bargain) price.

But reselling on such a major platform also means that recalled items can be easily re-sold — and this can be extremely dangerous.

Such is the case with the Boppy Company, which is issuing a warning alongside the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to Facebook Marketplace shoppers telling them not to buy the Boppy Newborn Loungers, as the item is no longer being sold due to recalls related to 10 infant deaths.

It was estimated that Boppy sold 3.3 million loungers across mass retailers in the U.S. like Target, Pottery Barn Kids, and Walmart as well as online at Amazon from January 2004 through September 2021 when the product was recalled.

The CPSC said in a release that the organization and Boppy have "sent numerous requests to Facebook Marketplace" to remove the product from resale and pointed out that it is "unlawful to offer for sale a CPSC recalled product on an online marketplace."

The release also noted that two additional infants died after the September 2021 recall involving the sleepers.

"CPSC has sent on average over a thousand takedown requests every month this past year for the recalled Boppy Newborn Loungers, but Meta has not taken effective action in response," CPSC commissioner Richard Trumka said in a statement. "Two post-recall deaths are unacceptable. Meta can and should be doing much more to save lives."

Trumka also said that "until these sales are stopped, babies will continue to be at risk of death" and encouraged the platform to disable searches for the loungers.

Meta did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

