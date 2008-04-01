Endicia Shipping & Internet Postage: Buy and print postage for packages on your own computer. Endicia Shipping can save you up to 63 percent on shipping insurance, and lets you verify addresses, compute postage rates and customize shipment notification e-mails to fit your business. Pricing starts at $9.95 per month for Endicia Standard.

DYMO File: If you've got a pile of paper that's starting to resemble the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Dymo File system ($199 for Office Edition) will help you create digital files of your hard copies. The program creates bar code labels that you can print out using the optional Dymo Labelwriter printer. Apply the bar codes to your paperwork, scan in using your own scanner and you'll have that loose-leaf mess digitally organized in no time.

mimio Interactive: Mimio Interactive turns your dry erase board into an interactive presentation platform. Attach the portable device ($729) to your board--it will work with almost any projector--to turn it into an interactive touchscreen. Want to save those important doodles you drew on the whiteboard? You can also digitally capture the notes you've made.