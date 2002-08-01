For Subscribers

Ident-A-Kid Services of America

Create and sell ID cards that can help lost children become found.

By Devlin Smith

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sure, money is important, but so is finding a job that means something to you. That's what Stephen Iwaszko was looking for when he began investigating a new business venture for himself a few years ago. "I was looking for something that was worthwhile to sink my teeth into," says the former network marketer.

Through a work acquaintance, Iwaszko discovered Ident-A-Kid, a franchise that manufactures and sells ID cards for children. Franchisees visit schools, day-care centers and camps to snap pictures of children and gather all their vitals before making the cards, which are sent back to parents or guardians to keep in their wallets in case of an emergency. Says Iwaszko, "Hopefully they'll never have to pull it out, but should that child disappear, you cannot be better prepared than to have an Ident-A-Kid card in your wallet."

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Magazines Magazine

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Real Estate

The Landlord's Step-by-Step Guide to the Eviction Process

Evictions are a last resort for most landlords, they push up costs and are a hassle. Read the basics of evictions in a step-by-step guide to help make evictions as smooth as possible.

By Dave Spooner

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Business News

Amazon Employees Unite Against New Return-to-Office Policy

CEO Andy Jassy's announcement prompted a petition and heated Slack discussions.

By Steve Huff

Leadership

Kobe Bryant's Mental Performance Coach Can Help You Unlock Your Inner Black Mamba

Todd Herman explains how to reach your potential — and have fun — with a wild alter ego.

By Brad Klune

Marketing

Why Maintaining a Strong Media Presence is Key to Succeeding in an Economic Downturn

Companies are announcing mass layoffs due to the current economic climate to increase their runways and cut spend, with many significantly cutting their marketing departments. However, instead of completely eliminating marketing efforts, companies should shift their marketing strategies to focus on earned and owned media coverage as more affordable and effective alternatives to paid advertising.

By Zach Cutler

Business News

While Other Bank CEOs Take Pay Cuts, Citigroup's CEO Jane Fraser Gets a Raise

Here's how much Fraser, who is the only woman to head a major U.S. bank, made for 2022.

By Gabrielle Bienasz