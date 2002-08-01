Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sure, money is important, but so is finding a job that means something to you. That's what Stephen Iwaszko was looking for when he began investigating a new business venture for himself a few years ago. "I was looking for something that was worthwhile to sink my teeth into," says the former network marketer.

Through a work acquaintance, Iwaszko discovered Ident-A-Kid, a franchise that manufactures and sells ID cards for children. Franchisees visit schools, day-care centers and camps to snap pictures of children and gather all their vitals before making the cards, which are sent back to parents or guardians to keep in their wallets in case of an emergency. Says Iwaszko, "Hopefully they'll never have to pull it out, but should that child disappear, you cannot be better prepared than to have an Ident-A-Kid card in your wallet."