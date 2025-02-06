Google Re-Edited Its AI-Generated Super Bowl Ad Because of a 'Cheesy' Fact Error The tweaked commercial has been re-uploaded to YouTube.

By Erin Davis

When the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m., one ad from Google will run with some last-minute alterations.

Last week, an X user posted that one of Google's new Super Bowl ads about a Wisconsin cheese market owner was "AI slop" and is "unequivocally false." In the commercial, the company's Gemini AI tool writes a product description that says, "Gouda accounts for 50 to 60 percent of the world's cheese consumption." The post has screenshots of the alleged error.

"Cheddar & mozzarella would like a word," the post continues.

Google's President of Cloud Applications, Jerry Dischler, replied to the post, saying that the copy is "not a hallucination" and the stat was found in multiple places across the web. Still, as anyone who is Very Online would know, that doesn't mean the information is correct.

Google confirmed that the company collaborated with the cheesemonger featured and remade the ad to remove the stat.

"Following his suggestion to have Gemini rewrite the product description without the stat, we updated the user interface to reflect what the business would do," Google told the BBC, in a statement.

The BBC notes that, for some reason, accurate data on cheese popularity is tough to source, though cheddar and mozzarella are considered to be the most popular in the world.

Here's the new ad, set to run on Sunday, while the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

