Home Depot reported another drop in sales in the third quarter, trimming back its outlook for the rest of the year. The company said shoppers pulled back as repair projects slowed.

Executives blamed weak housing activity and an unusually calm stretch of weather. Fewer storms meant fewer emergency fixes, which normally push traffic. Shoppers also scaled back on home-improvement projects, especially the bigger jobs that usually follow a move or a remodel.

A dip at Home Depot often points to where the economy is heading next. A softer quarter means homeowners are being cautions. It also hints that the broader economy may be losing some steam.

Read more