How Branch Basics Built a $50 Million Cleaning Empire On Trust, Not Hype  

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When 1 in 3 customers finds you through a friend, you’ve built something no ad budget can buy.

Most entrepreneurs I know think about wellness in terms of sleep, protein, supplements, recovery and a great morning routine. Yet, the deeper I work in health and wellness and write about it, the more I seek to help people understand that wellness isn’t just what we put into our bodies. It’s what we bring into our homes, what we spray on our counters and what our kids, pets and families breathe in every day without ever questioning it.

This is why the growth of Branch Basics is worth paying attention to.

Branch Basics goes beyond the numerous better-for-you cleaning brands branded in pretty packaging and a clean ingredient list. The company is a case study in what happens when a company builds around trust before scale. In a marketplace dominated by paid ads, social trends and viral moments, Branch Basics is proving that something far more durable still drives long-term growth: loyalty.

The company was founded in 2011 by Allison Evans, Kelly Love and Marilee Nelson, an aunt-niece-and-best-friend trio whose personal health journeys led them to rethink the products people use inside their homes. Their mission is to help people create healthier homes by removing harmful chemicals and making safer swaps easier. The data is clear: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found that indoor air is consistently 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air, with household cleaning products among the primary contributors. Synthetic fragrances, VOCs and surfactants are found in nearly every conventional cleaner on the market, and they are linked to respiratory irritation, hormone disruption and skin sensitization.

What started as a deeply personal mission has become one of the fastest-growing brands in the home category. Branch Basics is best known for its multi-use Concentrate, a single formula that replaces dozens of conventional cleaners, with more than 2.5 million bottles sold. As a customer myself, I get mine on subscription and I never have to think about it.

Growth that speaks for itself

The numbers back it up. Branch Basics hit over $50 million in revenue in 2025, with 25%-plus year-over-year growth projected for 2026 and a clear path to nine figures by 2028. Subscriber growth is up more than 30% year-over-year. Amazon growth is up 1,200% year-over-year, making it a top 10 all-purpose cleaner on the platform. At Target, Branch Basics is the No. 1 natural surface cleaner brand across subcategories since launch, prompting the retailer to expand the partnership nationwide this April, adding Laundry Detergent, Dishwasher Tablets and a new Glass Cleaner. Target sought this expansion.

While these are impressive numbers for any consumer brand, what makes this story more interesting is how Branch Basics got there.

One in every three Branch Basics purchases in 2025 came from word of mouth — not a one-time spike. Post-purchase data shows that 30% of customers discovered the brand through friends and family recommendations, with year-to-date numbers holding strong at 28%. Word of mouth is far more than a side channel for Branch Basics, it’s the brand’s primary driver of acquisition.

Word of mouth is hard to manufacture. You can buy attention, boost a post or pay for clicks, but you cannot force a mother or parent to recommend a cleaning product to another parent unless they genuinely trust it.

“We’ve always built Branch Basics around trust, not hype,” says Allison Evans, co-founder. “Our products are a vehicle for a bigger mission: helping families create healthier homes with products that are both human-safe and effective. That trust is why our customers advocate for us, in group chats, online forums and now on store shelves.”

I felt that firsthand as I learned about Branch Basics from a friend who told me she was comfortable wiping down her baby’s high chair with something she wouldn’t hesitate to have her baby inhale. That’s what consumer trust actually looks like, and it’s the real lesson for entrepreneurs. The best brands don’t just acquire customers. They create advocates.

The pause that built the brand

One of the most important moments in the company’s history came before any of the retail numbers. In 2015, with a loyal customer base already in place, the founders shut the business down and reformulated everything from scratch. It was not triggered by a scandal or an investor. Customers had started asking sharper questions about the formulation, and when the team looked hard at their own product, they weren’t satisfied either.

“The reformulation for the Concentrate took over 100 attempts and eighteen months before we landed on our current formula,” Evans told me. “Although this was a very challenging time, all three of us still looked forward to continuing to educate people about removing toxins and helping them heal, which kept us going and ultimately was, and still is, the mission of Branch Basics today.”

For most founders, especially those with revenue on the line, that kind of pause is unthinkable, as the prevailing instinct is to keep selling, keep growing, keep momentum at all costs. Branch Basics did the opposite, and it became the foundation of everything that followed. Trust compounds, but so do shortcuts, and when a company is built on health and safety, the standard has to be higher. Customers will forgive a delayed launch, but they will not forgive feeling misled.

“We lead with possibility, not panic,” Evans told me. “The home is a daily health input. What most consumers overlook is that exposure often doesn’t come from one single product, but from daily microdoses of the things we put in, on, and around our bodies. For me, removing products with artificial fragrance and other harmful additives changed everything.”

That tone, possibility instead of fear, is part of what makes the brand’s education work. Through its free “Toss the Toxins” course, blog and social channels, Branch Basics helps people make swaps at their own pace. When I made the transition myself, I never felt pressured to overhaul my entire home overnight.

That approach has built something most brands can’t buy. “We’ve always been community-first,” says co-founder Kelly Love. “Consumers don’t just trust our products, they trust the people behind them and that’s what compels someone to recommend us. They’ve found something that’s genuinely effective and safe enough to feel good about using around their family, and that’s rare enough that they feel compelled to share it.”

The Target expansion tells its own story. For a brand built on education and community, national retail distribution is both an opportunity and a test. When a mission-driven brand moves from cult favorite to household name, the challenge is preserving the trust that created the demand in the first place, and many brands fail here. Branch Basics has avoided that trap by keeping the product simple enough to explain in one sentence: one Concentrate replaces the cabinet. That clarity is what travels from a DTC customer’s group chat to a Target shelf without losing anything in translation.

That simplicity is the real advantage. Confused customers rarely become loyal customers, and they rarely become advocates. Branch Basics has grown around one hero product instead of chasing SKUs and campaigns, and the result is a brand that’s easy to recommend because it’s easy to understand. At retail, your packaging is your best billboard, and a product this simple to explain sells itself.

For founders in any category, the takeaway is straightforward. Trial gets someone to buy once. Trust gets someone to subscribe, reorder, recommend and bring you into their family’s routine. That’s harder to build and far more valuable once you have it.

Branch Basics started with three women trying to help people create healthier homes. It’s becoming a national household name without losing the thing that built it. Wellness isn’t limited to the gym, the supplement cabinet or the refrigerator anymore. It’s in the air we breathe and the surfaces we touch.

Build something useful. Tell the truth. Make it easy to share. Protect the trust of the people who believed in you first.

That’s how brands move from products to movements. And that’s how growth lasts.