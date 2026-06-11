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One Is a Poet. One Pleaded Guilty to a Felony. Here’s How the Second Wave of AI Billionaires Is Worth $59 Billion.

The latest wave of AI wealth isn’t coming from chips or data centers. It’s coming from founders who applied AI to old industries.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Dan Bova | Jun 11, 2026
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The first wave of AI billionaires — Jensen Huang, Sam Altman and their ilk — built chips, data centers and LLMs. The second wave is different. According to Bloomberg, 19 new AI billionaires emerged in the past year, worth a combined $59.3 billion, and most of them got rich by applying AI to industries that already existed.

One is a published poet who built an AI assistant for doctors now used in more than 100 million patient meetings. Another bootstrapped a data-labeling company to $1 billion in annual revenue without taking a single dollar of outside funding. Three have no college degrees. One pleaded guilty to a federal felony.

The newcomers are targeting law, healthcare, customer service and software development — sectors where AI can automate expensive professional work at scale. The first wave built the engine. The second wave is driving it somewhere.

The first wave of AI billionaires — Jensen Huang, Sam Altman and their ilk — built chips, data centers and LLMs. The second wave is different. According to Bloomberg, 19 new AI billionaires emerged in the past year, worth a combined $59.3 billion, and most of them got rich by applying AI to industries that already existed.

One is a published poet who built an AI assistant for doctors now used in more than 100 million patient meetings. Another bootstrapped a data-labeling company to $1 billion in annual revenue without taking a single dollar of outside funding. Three have no college degrees. One pleaded guilty to a federal felony.

The newcomers are targeting law, healthcare, customer service and software development — sectors where AI can automate expensive professional work at scale. The first wave built the engine. The second wave is driving it somewhere.

Jonathan Small Founder, Strike Fire Productions

Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he... Read more

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