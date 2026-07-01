Inside The Summit: NFL Greats, Top CEOs and the Truth About What It Takes to Win

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Key Takeaways The Summit was a three-day event held by Entrepreneur Media and Athletes First, which brought together elite performers to discuss long-term strategies for success.

Among the attendees were NFL greats like Drew Bledsoe, who now runs an award-winning winery.

Long-term business success isn’t simply about a founder having a great idea — it takes a network of passionate people to bring that concept to life through funding, strategic partnerships and powerful distribution channels.

In a word, it’s all about relationships. That’s why Entrepreneur Media teamed up with Athletes First, the premier NFL representation and marketing agency, to launch The Summit, a three-day event held in Park City, Utah, that brought together elite NFL athletes and the top minds in business to connect and collaborate.

Athlete attendees included New York Giants All-Pro edge rusher Brian Burns, two-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Carlos Boozer, former NFL player and entrepreneur Dhani Jones, 2025 Pro Bowl and All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. They were joined by two-time Pro Bowl tight end and Super Bowl champion Kyle Rudolph, two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl linebacker Kyle Van Noy, Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, two-time Super Bowl champion Tyron Smith and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller.

These legendary athletes sat down with leaders from innovative companies like a16z Cultural Leadership Fund, Ammortal and Function Health. The Summit also brought together founders and C-suite executives from companies across media, consumer, technology, finance and healthcare. Attendees included leaders from The Fine Art Group, Beach House Group, Yum! Brands, Kickstarter, Ticketmaster, SOMEBODY, Jack Taylor PR, Entrepreneur Ventures, 100.co, Ankona Capital, Bye Bye House, Function, Ryan Specialty, General Catalyst, Mosaic General Partnership and U.S. Bank.

Over the course of the three-day event, attendees participated in breakout sessions covering everything from building generational wealth and deal-making to turning celebrity into lasting brands. Featured speakers included entrepreneur and former NFL wide receiver Terrence C. Murphy Sr., who has completed more than $5 billion in sales and acquisitions; Kickstarter CEO Everett Taylor, who shared his journey from poverty to the C-suite; AI privacy innovator Gregory A. Holifield, Ph.D., who discussed the challenges his company, Red Queen Logic, is tackling; and Go Rentals COO Shawn O’Brien, who joined NFL legend Drew Bledsoe for a fireside chat on entrepreneurship and Bledsoe’s journey from the NFL to co-founding the award-winning Doubleback Winery.

“The Summit was one of the most impactful events I have ever attended,” said Brian Murphy, CEO and President of Athletes First. “The venue, programming and events were exceptional, and we had an incredible group of clients, business leaders and entrepreneurs. But it was the selfless sharing — people striving to help each other — that created the real magic. This experience was quintessential ‘Better Together,’ and it exceeded every expectation.”

“Watching leaders from different backgrounds and industries come together, exchange ideas and inspire one another in real time was truly remarkable,” said Bill Shaw, President of Entrepreneur Media. “The relationships forged here will extend far beyond the Summit, and I’m excited to see the partnerships and innovations they inspire.”

Watch the video above to see some of the highlights, and check out the How Success Happens podcast for in-depth interviews with the Summit MVPs.