Did Apple Block Fortnite From the App Store? Here's What We Know. Epic Games' megahit "Fortnite" is currently unavailable on iPhones in the U.S. and the E.U.

By David James

Fortnite players in the U.S. and E.U. have been caught in a battle royale that they hope will soon end: Apple vs. Epic Games.

On Friday, Fortnite, which is owned by Epic Games, said that Apple blocked access to the online game on iPhone devices, writing on X: "Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the U.S. App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union."

An Apple spokesperson told CBS News that it had asked Epic Sweden to "resubmit the app update without including the U.S. storefront of the App Store so as not to impact Fortnite in other geographies. We did not take any action to remove the live version of Fortnite from alternative distribution marketplaces."

Fortnite says that the game will remain unavailable globally on iOS until Apple unblocks it. They say that they submitted Fortnite to Apple for review last week, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said that Apple should feel free to accept or reject whatever they like, but added, "App Review shouldn't be weaponized by senior management as a tool to delay or obstruct competition, due process, or free speech."

In 2020, Epic Games sued Apple after Fortnite was booted from the App Store, stating that Apple held an illegal monopoly with the App Store, and its commission of up to 30% on in-app payments violated U.S. antitrust rules, reports Reuters. In 2024, it was allowed back.

Hopefully, the tech giants will settle their differences soon so that players can get back to killing each other on their iPhones.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

