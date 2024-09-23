Get All Access for $5/mo

Managers Are More Stressed Than Ever, and It's Terrible For Their Health, According to New Reports Workers experiencing high job strain had an 83% higher risk of developing AFib, per a new study conducted over 18 years.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • A new study from the Top Workplaces Research Lab found that two-thirds of managers struggle with heavy workloads.
  • The report also found that over half of employers are witnessing their managers struggling with burnout.
  • A separate study found a link between work stress and heart issues.

Managers are feeling the pressure.

According to a new report by Top Workplaces Research Lab, 67% of managers admit to struggling with heavy workloads, and the pressure exacerbates burnout in the office.

Related: Small Business Owners Lose an Average of 7 Hours of Sleep Per Week — Here's What's Causing It

According to the study, 35% of managers reported experiencing burnout, more than any other level surveyed. Over half of employers surveyed (52%) observe burnout among managers. The study also found that most managers surveyed were leading teams of 10 or more people, and some reported having at least 260 meetings yearly.

Meanwhile, a new prospective study conducted over 18 years, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that workers exposed to high job strain had an 83% increased risk of developing AFib, the most common form of heart arrhythmia.

The study examined nearly 6,000 white-collar workers and the relationship between work stress and the development of AFib, per Psychology Today.

Kinsey Smith, Senior Data Analyst at Top Workplaces, recommends three ways to help managers do their jobs better.

1. Provide Training

Smith recommends providing managers with training and development programs that cover a range of skills, including employee development, leadership, and emotional intelligence.

"Given that managing performance and offering constructive feedback are significant challenges for managers, it's crucial to offer ample training and practice in these areas to help them excel in their roles," Smith said.

Related: I Work at Amazon, and I Plan on 'Coffee Badging' Instead of Working From the Office 5 Days a Week

2. Combat burnout

Ensure managers can take time off, Smith says. It's important to "have flexible work schedules" that allow managers to "fully disconnect outside of work — meaning no constant email monitoring or being on-call 24/7."

"Reducing the number of meetings can also free up valuable time, minimizing the work managers need to catch up on after hours," Smith said. "For a more aggressive approach, consider reducing team sizes, which directly eases the workload for individual managers."

3. Offer resources

Companies should offer employees a sounding board to air grievances and talk about stressors, either through in-house resources or external coaching services, Smith recommends.

"Provide the guidance and support they need to overcome challenges," Smith said. "Having someone to turn to for advice helps managers navigate difficult situations more effectively."

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Data & Recovery

Your Digital Vault Awaits—1TB of Cloud Storage for Life

Secure your files for life with Koofr's no-recurring-fees deal.

By StackCommerce
Business News

Managers Are More Stressed Than Ever, and It's Terrible For Their Health, According to New Reports

Workers experiencing high job strain had an 83% higher risk of developing AFib, per a new study conducted over 18 years.

By Erin Davis
Branding

Why Personal Branding Matters More Than Ever for Successful Entrepreneurs

In the dynamic and highly competitive business world, personal branding has emerged as a critical tool for entrepreneurs looking to stand out, build credibility and attract opportunities.

By Vladimir Gorbunov
Leadership

Derek Jeter Once 'Jumped All Over' a Teammate After a World Series Game Loss. And It Had Nothing to Do With Winning or Losing.

In the new book, "Extreme Balance: Paradoxical Principles That Make You a Champion," the authors examine the mindset that separates champions from competitors.

By Joe De Sena
Innovation

Weak Patent Management Could Lead to Disastrous Consequences for Your Business — Here's How to Avoid Them

Google's $1.67 billion patent settlement highlights the importance of strategic patent management. How can aligning patents with business goals prevent costly mistakes and protect consumer trust? Discover the answers and learn how to turn patents into powerful assets.

By Thomas Franklin
By Sherin Shibu