Workers experiencing high job strain had an 83% higher risk of developing AFib, per a new study conducted over 18 years.

Managers are feeling the pressure.

According to a new report by Top Workplaces Research Lab, 67% of managers admit to struggling with heavy workloads, and the pressure exacerbates burnout in the office.

According to the study, 35% of managers reported experiencing burnout, more than any other level surveyed. Over half of employers surveyed (52%) observe burnout among managers. The study also found that most managers surveyed were leading teams of 10 or more people, and some reported having at least 260 meetings yearly.

Meanwhile, a new prospective study conducted over 18 years, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that workers exposed to high job strain had an 83% increased risk of developing AFib, the most common form of heart arrhythmia.

The study examined nearly 6,000 white-collar workers and the relationship between work stress and the development of AFib, per Psychology Today.

Kinsey Smith, Senior Data Analyst at Top Workplaces, recommends three ways to help managers do their jobs better.

1. Provide Training

Smith recommends providing managers with training and development programs that cover a range of skills, including employee development, leadership, and emotional intelligence.

"Given that managing performance and offering constructive feedback are significant challenges for managers, it's crucial to offer ample training and practice in these areas to help them excel in their roles," Smith said.

2. Combat burnout

Ensure managers can take time off, Smith says. It's important to "have flexible work schedules" that allow managers to "fully disconnect outside of work — meaning no constant email monitoring or being on-call 24/7."

"Reducing the number of meetings can also free up valuable time, minimizing the work managers need to catch up on after hours," Smith said. "For a more aggressive approach, consider reducing team sizes, which directly eases the workload for individual managers."

3. Offer resources

Companies should offer employees a sounding board to air grievances and talk about stressors, either through in-house resources or external coaching services, Smith recommends.

"Provide the guidance and support they need to overcome challenges," Smith said. "Having someone to turn to for advice helps managers navigate difficult situations more effectively."