Meta Is Adding AI to Facebook Dating to Help 'Anyone Tired of Swiping' Find a Better Match Hundreds of thousands of adults in the U.S. and Canada create Facebook Dating profiles every month, Meta claims.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Meta is debuting a new AI dating assistant for Facebook Dating to help users search for matches instead of swiping for them.
  • The tech giant is also introducing a feature called Meet Cute, which gives them a “surprise match” every week.
  • Facebook Dating adds "hundreds of thousands" of users every month, according to Meta.

Meta claims that it is adding new features to Facebook Dating to help users receive more tailored matches.

Meta announced on Monday in a blog post that it is introducing an AI dating assistant chatbot within Facebook Dating to help users search for matches based on specific criteria, including location, profession, and interests. Users can enter prompts based on their preferences, like "Find me a Brooklyn girl in tech," and the chatbot will assist with the search. Of course, users can still search for more than the traditional traits, such as height and education, Meta wrote in the blog post.

"It can help you find better matches based on your interests and preferences, giving you refined search and custom match recommendations," the blog post reads.

Related: This Dating App Will Only Accept You If Your Credit Score Is 675 or Higher

The AI dating assistant will start "gradually" rolling out in the U.S. and Canada starting this week and will be located on the Matches tab within Facebook Dating.

Meta also introduced another feature to Facebook Dating on Monday called Meet Cute, an option that gives users a weekly "surprise match" selected by Meta's algorithm. Meet Cute offers the same advantage as the AI dating assistant: Users don't have to swipe in order to get a match.

"Meet Cute is ideal for anyone who's tired of swiping and is looking for a fresh, easy way to expand their typical pool of dating candidates," Meta wrote in the blog post.

Related: 3 Hacks That Can Help You Get High-Quality Matches on Dating Apps, According to the Lead Engineer Behind a Very Exclusive One

What Is Facebook Dating?

Meta introduced Facebook Dating in September 2019, releasing it as a feature within the Facebook mobile app on Android and iOS for existing Facebook members.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of adults in the U.S. and Canada have created Facebook Dating profiles every month, and young adult matches among people ages 18 to 29 are up 10% year-over-year, per Meta's blog post. It's unclear how many active users Facebook Dating has.

Competing dating apps have millions of users — Tinder has 50 million monthly active users, while Hinge has 10 million, according to Wired.

Meta isn't the only company investing in AI for dating. Match Group, which owns Tinder, Hinge, OKCupid, and other dating apps, entered into an agreement with OpenAI last year to bring ChatGPT internally to employees. The AI chatbot has since helped the company's staff with coding, communications, and design, in addition to other tasks.

Related: Bumble Dating App Pushes to Make Online Dating Profitable With New Features, Sweeping Redesign

The move was part of Match Group's $20 million investment in AI, which has resulted in features like AI-powered matching on Tinder, released in February, and AI text editing on Hinge, which debuted in January. Despite introducing AI features, Match rival Bumble also released an AI-powered feature last month called Deception Detector, which uses AI to filter out fake, spam, or scam profiles.

Still, the dating tech market isn't on the up. Match Group's stock has lost about 65% of its value in the past five years due to declines in paying users, while Bumble has also faced drops in paying users. The company reported last month that for its second quarter, total paying users decreased 8.7% to 3.8 million.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Social Media

How To Start a Youtube Channel: Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube can be a valuable way to grow your audience. If you're ready to create content, read more about starting a business YouTube Channel.

By Jason R. Rich
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
Money & Finance

Why Mergers and Acquisitions Aren't Just for Big Corporates Anymore

M&A isn't just for Wall Street anymore; it's for Main Street, too.

By Bhaskar Ahuja
Business News

'Smarter' AI Is Likely to Replace These Jobs First, According to a New Study From Indeed

Career and job posting website Indeed assessed 2,900 skills to determine if they had the potential to be transformed by generative AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How to Make Your First Million: 'I Call These 'Gateway-Drug Businesses'

Codie Sanchez teaches people to become millionaires by buying up their local mom-and-pop shops.

By Jason Feifer