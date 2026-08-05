You Could Get a $24,000 College Scholarship — Without Even Applying to Any Schools

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Key Takeaways Direct admissions is a practice in which institutions admit incoming college students who never filled out an application.

Once a niche strategy, direct admissions is now spreading quickly, with 215 partner schools using the technique through the Common App.

Supporters of direct admissions state that this model widens the group of students considering a college.

Didn’t apply? Many private colleges will still admit you to their incoming class — with scholarships.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Wingate University, a small private college outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, recently sent thousands of high school students an unexpected offer: They were already in for the class of 2030, complete with $24,000 in scholarship money each — no application required.

Wingate has about 2,600 undergraduates and is part of a fast-growing group of schools embracing direct admissions, a practice where institutions pre-approve students who never filled out an application. Once a niche strategy, direct admissions is now spreading quickly as colleges scramble to stand out and fill seats as the number of traditional applicants dwindles.

The Common App, the nonprofit platform that high school students use to apply to multiple colleges at once, began experimenting with direct admissions in 2021. The nonprofit scaled it to a full program in 2023 with 70 partner schools. That number grew to 119 institutions the next year and has since surged to 215 universities.

Wingate, where annual tuition is about $44,000, leaned hard into the model this fall. The university extended direct‑admit offers to 20,000 students and expects to bring in roughly 500 freshmen through that pipeline, accounting for more than half of its incoming class. Wingate first used the strategy in 2023.

“The college search process is already so stressful,” Eva Baucom, vice president of enrollment management at Wingate, told Bloomberg. “In our minds, they’ve already done a lot of the hard work. They’ve proven that they meet our admissions criteria. So why make students jump through additional hoops and more stress if we can avoid that?”

Chasing the same pool of students

Colleges are casting a wider net, chasing students who may have never heard of them, let alone have any personal connection. Institutions need those students to show up on campus and start paying tuition.

“It’s like chasing the unicorn, where everybody’s competing for that same group of students,” Chip Edmonds, president of Lycoming College in Pennsylvania, told Bloomberg. The college plans to join the Common App’s direct admissions lineup this year, extending automatic acceptance offers to qualifying students through the platform.

Major educational platforms such as Niche now add direct admissions into their services, allowing participating colleges to send acceptance offers to students based on existing profile and academic data rather than traditional applications.

Niche started offering a direct admissions tool through its website in 2023. Since then, it has seen an 85% increase in participating colleges for the 2025 to 2026 cycle.

Public systems are following suit. For example, California State University is rolling out a statewide direct-admit initiative, beginning with students seeking admission for fall 2027.

Supporters of direct admissions state that this model widens the group of students considering a college by stripping away some of the procedural hurdles of applying.

“It’s an important part of our strategy to maintain and grow enrollment where we can,” Baucom told Bloomberg.