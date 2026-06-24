Mountain Dew Is Charging 5 Cents for a Can — Here’s the Strategy Behind the Stunt

Mountain Dew is selling soda for a nickel. Starting June 29, the PepsiCo brand will drop a limited run of commemorative can bundles for five cents each, available exclusively on TikTok Shop. Only 1,948 bundles will be released, a nod to 1948, the year two brothers in Tennessee invented the citrusy soda. Each bundle includes a commemorative can and a 10-pack of minis, limited to one per person.

It’s a textbook piece of nostalgia marketing, and Mountain Dew is part of a larger trend. Kellogg’s recently put toys back in cereal boxes for the first time in over a decade to tie in with “Toy Story 5.” McDonald’s is bringing back its fried apple pie after a 30-year absence. LEGO released a brick-built Nintendo Game Boy aimed squarely at grown-ups who owned the original.

The reason it works is simple. In an age of AI-generated sameness and economic anxiety, familiar brands feel like comfort, and a low-stakes throwback is an easy way to buy attention.