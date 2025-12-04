Key Takeaways Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast on YouTube, has over 450 million subscribers on the platform.

Donaldson owns more than half of Beast Industries, a company that oversees various brands, including Feastables chocolate.

Jeffrey Housenbold, the CEO of Beast Industries, announced on Wednesday that the company is working on Beast Mobile, a new phone plan service.

The world’s top YouTuber — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson but who goes by MrBeast on the platform — is planning to launch a mobile phone service called Beast Mobile. It will be a new business venture under his broader company, Beast Industries.

Jeffrey Housenbold, the CEO of Beast Industries, disclosed the news on Wednesday at The New York Times‘ DealBook Summit. Housenbold also said that Beast Industries was laying the foundation to expand into financial services.

“We’re also launching a phone company, Beast Mobile, and a financial services platform in there, wrapped in financial literacy and access to the world’s information, in making sure we’re doing good while doing well,” Housenbold said at the summit, per Business Insider.

Housenbold envisions Beast Mobile as a phone service brand tied to Donaldson, aiming to leverage his massive audience of over 450 million subscribers to sell wireless plans. The service would be part of his effort to expand beyond YouTube into more traditional businesses and consumer products.

Related: YouTuber MrBeast Makes More Money From This ‘Sweet’ Side Hustle Than From His Videos

Instead of building its own cell network, Beast Mobile is expected to operate as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which means it would run on infrastructure from a major carrier such as T-Mobile or Verizon. The business would focus on branding, marketing and acquiring customers.

“The ultimate objective is to focus on the marketing and sales and outsource everything to a third party,” MVNO consultant Alex Besen told Business Insider earlier this year.

Other celebrities have launched MVNO networks, like Ryan Reynolds with his Mint Mobile brand, which he sold to T-Mobile in 2023 for $1.35 billion.

Jimmy Donaldson. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Beast Mobile fits into a broader diversification strategy at Beast Industries, which already includes the Feastables chocolate brand and the Lunchly food brand.

The company is also exploring moves into financial services. It filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on October 13, identifying plans for a “mobile app” for a “range of banking, financial advisory, crypto exchange and other services” that would exist within the MrBeast Financial brand.

Related: MrBeast Says He Lost ‘Tens of Millions of Dollars’ on His Hit Amazon Reality TV Show ‘Beast Games’

Donaldson has been YouTube’s top creator for six consecutive years, and his estimated net worth hit $1 billion earlier this year.

In a deposition last year, Donaldson said that he owned “a little over half” of Beast Industries. The company was valued at $5 billion earlier this year.

Donaldson started his YouTube channel in 2012 and gained popularity for his high-budget videos. His most popular videos are “$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!“, which has over 880 million views, and “Last To Leave Circle Wins $500,000“, which has more than 540 million views.

Ready to explore everything on Entrepreneur.com? December is your free pass to Entrepreneur+. Enjoy complete access, no strings attached. Claim your free month.