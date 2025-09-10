He Was Working a Desk Job at a 'Big Four' Accounting Firm 3 Years Ago. Now He's Pitching in Major League Baseball. Nick Raquet went from a Big Four firm to MLB's Big League.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Nick Raquet left baseball's minor leagues a few years ago to join "Big Four" firm EY in risk management.
  • After a year in corporate America, he went back to baseball with a new mindset.
  • Now he's pitching in relief for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Nick Raquet's LinkedIn now says he's a "Professional Baseball Player with the St. Louis Cardinals." But just a couple of years ago, he was a consultant at the "Big Four" firm, Ernst & Young (EY).

When Covid hit in 2020, Raquet, now 29, was a minor leaguer who hadn't advanced past single-A (the lowest tier) ball. He decided to hang up his cleats and use his finance degree from the College of William & Mary to try his hand at a 9-to-5 in corporate America, per MLB.com.

For a little over a year in 2021-2022, Raquet was an "entry-level consultant on the Enterprise Risk team" at EY, where he "supported clients in identifying and managing risks to their business operations and objectives," according to his LinkedIn.

Nick Raquet #70 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on during the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Monday, September 8, 2025, in Seattle, Washington.

It was short-lived.

MLB.com reports that after about a year, Raquet was not feeling "fulfilled" and decided to go back to the sport he loved. He joined an independent league team and began the grind once again, this time with a new attitude. He was just happy to be there.

A few years later, on Monday, he made his MLB pitching debut. (The Cardinals lost, but he earned a strikeout.)

Although Raquet may be quitting accounting forever, the skills he learned at EY (identifying challenges, implementing risk management processes, analyzing data, and participating in various training sessions, per his LinkedIn) will certainly come in handy in baseball, too.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

