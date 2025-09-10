Nick Raquet's LinkedIn now says he's a "Professional Baseball Player with the St. Louis Cardinals." But just a couple of years ago, he was a consultant at the "Big Four" firm, Ernst & Young (EY).

When Covid hit in 2020, Raquet, now 29, was a minor leaguer who hadn't advanced past single-A (the lowest tier) ball. He decided to hang up his cleats and use his finance degree from the College of William & Mary to try his hand at a 9-to-5 in corporate America, per MLB.com.

For a little over a year in 2021-2022, Raquet was an "entry-level consultant on the Enterprise Risk team" at EY, where he "supported clients in identifying and managing risks to their business operations and objectives," according to his LinkedIn.

Related: 'Big Four' Salaries: How Much Accountants and Consultants Make at Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, and EY

Nick Raquet #70 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on during the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Monday, September 8, 2025, in Seattle, Washington.

It was short-lived.

MLB.com reports that after about a year, Raquet was not feeling "fulfilled" and decided to go back to the sport he loved. He joined an independent league team and began the grind once again, this time with a new attitude. He was just happy to be there.

A few years later, on Monday, he made his MLB pitching debut. (The Cardinals lost, but he earned a strikeout.)

Although Raquet may be quitting accounting forever, the skills he learned at EY (identifying challenges, implementing risk management processes, analyzing data, and participating in various training sessions, per his LinkedIn) will certainly come in handy in baseball, too.

Related: The Power of Thought in Shaping Your Success — How Mindset Drives Your Circumstances