Patience? In a Business World Obsessed with Speed, Slowing Down Might Be the Ultimate Power Move

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Key Takeaways Patience isn’t passive — it’s strategic. Whether it’s hiring the right talent, nurturing deals or adapting supply chains, slowing down often leads to smarter, more sustainable outcomes.

Long-term success comes from consistency and resilience, not quick wins; the companies that endure are the ones willing to stay the course, learn through setbacks, and play the long game.



Everything today must be done at the speed of lightning. On a personal level, we expect things to be done not later today, not even tomorrow, but yesterday. We want immediate gratification and results. Technology has given us access to information on the fly, enabled us to send instant messages and reply at the speed of thought, get deliveries the same day, and much more.

Businesses operate in the same way. They have built an environment where speed is king so they can gain an edge, remain competitive, and deliver the latest in a string of overnight successes. But what is being sacrificed when patience is no longer viewed as a virtue but an obstacle?

Many startups and companies that want to expand see taking a step back and employing patience as a powerful move they are willing to adopt. Note: Patience doesn’t mean doing nothing or waiting. It means taking well-thought-out action and knowing when to act.

Direction counts

While speed matters, direction is more important in product development or service solutions. When innovation is rushed, you get failed launches, customer confusion, and brand pushback. A road map with clear objectives is needed to understand consumer pain points and how to solve them, test what you have to offer, and improve it to deliver what people want, which builds trust and loyalty.

When something is rushed, you risk your company’s integrity, and sometimes it’s difficult to recover. In taking your time, you build a positive reputation, client retention, and advocacy.

Sustainable growth is a marathon, not a sprint

In a changing global economy marked by rapid technological transformation and shifting consumer demands, businesses need endurance as much as speed. It’s important to look at both the big picture and the details that support it. Success is less about winning a sprint and more about sustaining momentum over the course of a marathon.

That means carefully evaluating opportunities and risks, making thoughtful decisions, and building a foundation that can support long-term growth.

For example, if you depend on overseas cargo to run your retail business, supply chains that were once efficient and dependable may now be vulnerable. You need to take your time to determine other options and solutions so you can continue delivering without compromising your service. This means using suppliers with various other routes or finding a local supplier. This may entail additional expenses, so weighing its impact on your business in the long run is critical.

Or your talent needs may be changing due to AI and the need to harness it alongside people who understand how it can deliver operational benefits. Onboarding the right people takes time and patience. You want them to fit in with your team, have shared a vision, and have the right chemistry.

Get in on deals you considered lost

Closing fast on a deal is a playbook many salespeople follow. But moving on too quickly from a transaction that appears dead may mean losing out on an opportunity. Remaining present may be just what’s needed to resurrect the deal.

Many successful business relationships don’t happen after the first, second, or third conversation. Budgets change, leadership teams change, priorities shift, and new challenges emerge. A prospect who wasn’t ready to buy six months ago may suddenly be looking for exactly what you offer today. By maintaining the relationship, following up, adding value by sharing relevant insights, and periodically checking in, you keep the door open for future opportunities. Patience allows you to stay top of mind so that, when the timing is right, you’re the first call prospects make.

Speed certainly creates activity, but it’s patience that brings results.

Resilience is now seen as strategic

Embracing resiliency is a strategy toward long-term growth. Companies that scale prematurely and achieve unsustainable quarterly results often end up having to rebuild. Maintaining perspective also means recognizing that growth is rarely linear. There will be periods of rapid progress and periods that feel stagnant. Patient leaders understand that temporary setbacks do not define a business’s trajectory. They remain focused on the broader vision, using challenges as opportunities to learn, improve, and strengthen the foundation for future growth.

Patience is hard but worth it

Having patience may feel like you’re not taking action, that your business is stagnant, so you abandon it and go for speed. But if you stay the course, you’ll see results. It’s like working out. You start at the gym with great expectations about getting in shape. After a week, if you’re not seeing results, you abandon your plan and try something else. But the reality is, if you stick with your original program, you will see results. It takes time and perseverance. The same with business.

Patience is the skill of delaying the need for instant gratification and immediate rewards. The rewards will come – only later and for the long term.

Making patience part of your business

To cultivate patience, focus on progress rather than outcomes alone. If your ultimate goal may take months or years to achieve, create shorter feedback loops by tracking meaningful activities that contribute to success. Build systems, not just goals, by establishing consistent habits and processes that move you forward each week.

Celebrate small wins along the way, as even incremental improvements can build momentum and reinforce commitment. Avoid comparing your journey to someone else’s and recognize that success often reflects years of unseen effort.

Most importantly, be realistic about the timeline. If achieving a worthwhile goal takes longer than expected, patience and persistence often become the very qualities that determine success.