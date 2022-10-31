Thousands Locked Inside Shanghai Disney Resort As Park Abruptly Goes Into Lockdown
Videos show park-goers frantically trying to exit the park before the lockdown was enforced, only to find the gates already closed.
China's "zero-Covid" policy is still ongoing, and with cases rising across the country, several pandemic measures have been put back into effect.
On Monday, Shanghai's Disney Resort was forced to abruptly close, leaving guests trapped inside the park until they could provide a negative Covid test. The decision came as a result of 10 new reported cases in Shanghai on October 30, all of which were non-symptomatic.
Videos showed thousands of park-goers trying to frantically exit before the lockdown was enforced, only to find the gates of the park already locked.
上海迪士尼2022/10/31被封事件— Louis007 (@Louisweng___) October 31, 2022
Shanghai DisneyLand in lockdown, forced to stay in…#covid #上海迪士尼 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/aBmsy51GwC
‼️CHINA— Aprajita Choudhary (@aprajitanefes) October 31, 2022
Families run to the exit at Shanghai Disneyland as thousands of people are LOCKED IN and barred from leaving over Covid scare
Footage shared on Weibo showed panicked guests rushing to the park's gates to escape, only to find them locked. Around 60,000 visitors enter pic.twitter.com/NomQsuktcI
The shopping streets around the park and inside were also closed, but rides continued to operate, however, in an attempt to make the situation for visitors trapped inside a little better.
Shanghai Disney was shut for three months earlier this year due to another pandemic-related lockdown. It officially opened in 2016 and became the first Disney resort in China.
