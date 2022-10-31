China's "zero-Covid" policy is still ongoing, and with cases rising across the country, several pandemic measures have been put back into effect.

On Monday, Shanghai's Resort was forced to abruptly close, leaving guests trapped inside the park until they could provide a negative Covid test. The decision came as a result of 10 new reported cases in Shanghai on October 30, all of which were non-symptomatic.

Videos showed thousands of park-goers trying to frantically exit before the lockdown was enforced, only to find the gates of the park already locked.

‼️CHINA

Families run to the exit at Shanghai Disneyland as thousands of people are LOCKED IN and barred from leaving over Covid scare



Footage shared on Weibo showed panicked guests rushing to the park's gates to escape, only to find them locked. Around 60,000 visitors enter pic.twitter.com/NomQsuktcI — Aprajita Choudhary (@aprajitanefes) October 31, 2022

The shopping streets around the park and inside were also closed, but rides continued to operate, however, in an attempt to make the situation for visitors trapped inside a little better.

Shanghai Disney was shut for three months earlier this year due to another pandemic-related lockdown. It officially opened in 2016 and became the first Disney resort in China.