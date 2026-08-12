Stop Solving the Wrong Problem — First Ask This Question When Growth Stalls

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Key Takeaways Early validation is not permanent validation — a product that solved a clear need six months ago can quietly drift from the problem it was built to address.

What customers say and what they do are rarely the same — trust the behavior over the feedback, because purchasing patterns and drop-offs are more honest signals than anything in a survey.

Founders are often taught to move quickly, listen to feedback and keep improving. That advice is useful, but it can also create a trap. When a product or business model starts to struggle, many entrepreneurs immediately look for ways to refine the solution. They add a feature. They adjust the messaging. They change the packaging, pricing or sales process.

Sometimes that works. Other times it only makes the business more complicated. I have learned that one of the most important questions a founder can ask is not “How do we make this better?” It is “Are we still solving the right problem?”

That question matters because markets do not stand still. Economic pressure changes buying behavior. What felt urgent to customers at one stage of the business may feel less relevant six months later. A product that once solved a clear need can slowly drift away from the problem it was created to address.

This is especially important for founders building in health, wellness, consumer products or any category where trust, behavior and daily routines matter. Customers may not always be able to explain what they need in a survey or review. But they will show it through what they buy, repeat, abandon and recommend.

Research from McKinsey has found that organizations that leverage customer behavioral insights outperform their peers by 85% in sales growth and more than 25% in gross margin. For founders, the takeaway is simple: strategy should not be built only around what customers say. It should also be built around what they do.

Reassess the problem before refining the solution

Founders can become attached to their original idea because they remember the energy that gave rise to it. They remember the pain point, the early conversations and the first signs of traction. But early validation is not permanent validation.

The more a company grows, the more dangerous assumptions become. A founder may think the problem is still convenience, when the customer now cares more about trust. They may think the challenge is price, when the real barrier is confusion. They may think the market wants more options, when customers are actually asking for a clearer path.

Before refining a product, founders should pause and define the current problem as clearly as possible. What is the customer trying to solve today? What has changed in the market? What pressure is the customer feeling now that they were not feeling before?

In my own work across consumer and wellness brands, this reassessment has been essential. A product may begin with one promise, but the customer’s relationship with that product can reveal something deeper. They may not only want a supplement, a skincare product or a wellness solution. They may want simplicity, confidence, consistency or a better way to make daily choices that support their lives.

When my team understands that deeper problem, improvement becomes more focused. The goal is no longer to add more. It is to solve more precisely.

Let behavior lead your strategy

Customer feedback matters, but it is not the whole story. Customers can tell you what they think they want. Their behavior tells you what they truly value.

That is why founders should pay close attention to purchasing patterns, repeat usage, drop-off points, engagement signals and the moments when customers hesitate. These signals reveal where your business is aligned and where it is creating friction.

If customers consistently purchase one product but ignore a bundle, the issue may not be awareness — the bundle may be too confusing. If customers engage heavily with educational content but hesitate to buy, the product may need clearer proof or simpler positioning. If customers buy once but do not return, the problem may be experience, expectation or follow-through.

I have learned to separate preference from behavior. A customer may say they want more choices, but too many choices can create decision fatigue. A customer may say they want innovation, but what they actually reward is reliability. A customer may praise a brand’s mission, but only buy when the offer feels clear and useful.

Real-world action is one of the most honest forms of feedback. The founder’s job is to notice it without defensiveness.

Simplify before you scale

When growth slows, many companies respond by adding. They add more products, more features, more campaigns and more explanations. The intention is usually good. The result is often confusion.

Complexity can make a business feel more sophisticated internally while making it harder for customers to understand externally. In their influential Harvard Business Review study on “feature fatigue,” Roland Rust and colleagues found that consumers routinely pick feature-rich products at the moment of purchase, then abandon them once they discover the complexity gets in the way of actually using them. The lesson for founders is unambiguous: more is not the same as better.

Founders should ask hard questions before scaling. Is the offer clear enough to grow? Can people quickly understand what the product does? Can they see who it is for? Can they explain the value in their own words? Can they buy, use and recommend it without needing excessive explanation? Answering those questions requires looking at the entire customer journey.

Simplicity does not mean reducing ambition. It means removing anything that distracts from the core value. In many cases, scaling becomes easier when the offer is narrower, the message is cleaner and the experience is more intuitive.

Build reassessment into the business

Product-market fit is not a finish line. It is a relationship between the company, the customer and the market — and like any relationship, it requires continued attention.

Founders should create systems that make reassessment part of the business rhythm. That may include regular reviews of customer behavior, cross-functional conversations between product and marketing teams, post-purchase analysis, customer service insights and market trend reviews.

The key is not to collect more data for its own sake. The key is to turn feedback into decisions. What should be simplified? What should be removed? What should be tested? What needs to be explained differently? What assumption is no longer true?

This process also requires humility. Founders must be willing to admit that a product can be good and still need to change. A strategy can be smart and still need to evolve. A market can validate an idea once and still demand something different later.

The founders who build lasting companies are not only the ones who move fast. They are the ones who stay close enough to the customer to know when to pause, reassess and redirect.

Growth is not always about building the next version of the solution. Sometimes it is about returning to the problem with fresh eyes. When founders make that a habit, they give their companies a better chance to stay relevant, useful and resilient as the market changes.