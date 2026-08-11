Business Formation Is Booming. What’s Driving the Surge?

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Key Takeaways The U.S. is in the midst of an unprecedented business formation boom, with nearly 2.9 million new businesses created in the first five months of 2026 alone.

Entrepreneurial interest has notably risen, particularly among younger generations. The motivators include financial independence, flexibility and control over their careers.

Technology lowering startup costs and momentum in business-friendly states are two other significant factors behind this surge.

In the middle of one of the most turbulent economic stretches in recent memory, one trend has remained stubbornly positive: business formations. And behind those formations, a change in the nature of American entrepreneurialism is becoming apparent, with new businesses popping up in shapes and sizes rarely seen a decade ago.

The headline: The U.S. is experiencing one of the strongest periods of business creation in modern history. Nearly 2.9 million new businesses were formed in the first five months of 2026 alone, marking the most robust five-month start on record, according to the Business Formation Report from Registered Agents Inc (RAI). This report tracks new business filings across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau corroborates the trend, showing new business applications running well above pre-pandemic norms.

What’s even more noteworthy than formation numbers is who is stepping up to the plate, and why now.

More entrepreneurs are stepping up

Entrepreneurial interest has notably risen, particularly among younger generations. Recent surveys show a majority of Gen Z and many millennials aspire to own businesses, often citing motivators such as financial independence, flexibility and control over their careers. In a report by Gusto, Gen Z entrepreneurs actually overtook Baby Boomers in new business formation, driving 9% of formations in 2025, versus Baby Boomers’ 5%.

Key cultural shifts have catalyzed this growth. These include necessity entrepreneurship driven by rising living costs, remote work, which has facilitated more independent and location-flexible opportunities, a reduction in traditional employment along with the stigma of leaving steady corporate jobs and social media spreading enthusiasm from those forging their own path.

Americans are also increasingly pursuing multiple income streams, viewing entrepreneurship as a savvy way to diversify income rather than make a single all-or-nothing career bet.

Technology is lowering startup costs

Twenty years ago, launching a company often required office space, employees, expensive equipment and software, specialized technical expertise and dedicated marketing budgets. Today, a prospective founder can launch a product or service far more affordably through the use of cloud infrastructure, no-code software tools, ecommerce platforms, automated digital advertising and AI-assisted bookkeeping and operations software.

AI and generative AI are accelerating the rise of one- and two-person businesses by allowing entrepreneurs to perform tasks that previously required teams. According to recent research from the Nasdaq Economic Institute, applications from one-person firms increased by over 20% between early 2025 and mid-2026, suggesting that AI-powered tools are lowering barriers to entrepreneurship by enabling individuals to perform work that previously required small teams.

Tech tools have also been embraced by professionals with the know-how to get a new venture off the ground. In every U.S. state, businesses are required to have a registered agent as their representative, and many founders choose a professional registered agent or formation service, like Registered Agents Inc., to navigate complex business structures and ensure compliance with state requirements.

Momentum in business-friendly states

The business formation boom is no longer a post-pandemic quirk. In May alone, 558,693 new businesses were formed, according to RAI’s Business Formation Report. While that may have been down 5.5% from April following a normal seasonal pattern, it was up 10% year-over-year from May 2025. Across the U.S., 43 jurisdictions posted year-over-year gains in May, while only eight saw declines. The largest filing volumes came from Florida, Texas, California, Delaware, New York, Wyoming, Colorado and Georgia.

Florida led the nation with 63,790 new formations, followed by Texas with 43,913 and California with 42,644. Delaware remained a major incorporation hub with 31,015 filings, while Wyoming ranked sixth nationally with 23,224 new formations, up 21% year-over-year. Mississippi was the biggest surprise on a growth-rate basis, up 47% year over year, while Colorado tagged close behind with 21,421 formations and 34% year-over-year growth.

Wyoming’s strength is especially notable because it is not simply a population story. Many remote, online, holding company and single-member LLC owners choose Wyoming because of its relatively simple filing environment, as well as low costs and business-friendly tax structure. In terms of privacy, LLC owners in Wyoming generally are not required to list their names and addresses publicly if they use a registered agent, making the state attractive to founders who operate nationally or digitally rather than locally.

The new normal in business

Many new companies are not traditional brick-and-mortar employers. They are solo ventures, consulting firms, digital agencies, ecommerce shops, creator businesses, real estate entities, holding companies and professional-service firms.

Clearly, more people are taking the step of creating business entities. However, not every filing represents a full-time operating company. Some are shell companies or LLCs created solely for liability protection. Even with that caveat, the trend toward more entrepreneurship is more seed than shell, marking a promising new chapter for the U.S. economy.